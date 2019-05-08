Ion launch date set for June 21

Galloway said light rail is already an unqualified success with considerable development along the corridor, "and we haven't even moved one passenger yet."

As part of the celebration, all Grand River Transit services — both trains and buses — will be free to ride for 11 days from the kick off on June 21 to July 1. Monthly pass holders will get a $10 discount.

The Ion update drew several familiar faces to council chambers, including former regional chair Ken Seiling, former Kitchener mayor Carl Zehr, and former regional councillor Jane Mitchell.

Seiling called it "great news" after the date was announced. "It took a long time, but we pulled it off."

A start date for the region's new light rail system has been highly anticipated and long awaited.

A year ago, the Ion launch planned for late spring was pushed off to December. Then another postponement came in November when it was announced service was expected to start this spring. Regional staff have tempered expectations since then, saying considerable work still needed to be done to get the vehicles and system ready for service.

All 14 trains are in the region, and installation of specialized on-board equipment was finished in December. Ten of the trains are ready for service, and three have completed the "burn-in" testing process. Much of the testing is complete, according to a report presented to council.

"There continues to be considerable work to be completed to achieve a June 21 start of service," it cautions.

Delays have dogged the project, which is now almost two years behind the original schedule for service to start. The unexpected popped up along the way, including uncovering a historically significant corduroy trail in Waterloo and the need for a heated dome to continue construction along a stretch in Kitchener, and vehicle production issues on Bombardier's end have been substantial.

Starting in April, Ion trains have been travelling faster and more frequently along the 19-kilometre route between the Conestoga station in Waterloo and Fairway station in Kitchener as testing ramped up. Sandbags have been standing in for passengers to simulate a full vehicle.

Ion train 512 was the first of the light rail vehicles to be decked out in all its decals, instead of just testing stickers. It made its debut last week on the rails with the Ion, GRT and Region of Waterloo stickers.

jweidner@therecord.com

Twitter: @WeidnerRecord

jweidner@therecord.com

Twitter: @WeidnerRecord