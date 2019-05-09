726 bus stops will change after Ion trains launch in Kitchener, Waterloo

WATERLOO REGION — If you ride public transit, brace for big and possibly puzzling changes after Ion trains launch on June 21.
The following Monday, on June 24, Grand River Transit bus routes will be overhauled from top to bottom to connect to trains at up to 19 stations in Kitchener and Waterloo.
On that day, 726 bus stops will change. This includes 146 new stops, 181 closed stops and 399 stops that will change in other ways.
Three bus terminals will close in Kitchener (Highland Hills, Forest Glen and Charles Street). The Fairview Park mall terminal will relocate to a new site off Fairview Road.
Bus terminals will get busier in Kitchener at Conestoga College and the Sunrise Centre, and at the University of Waterloo.
Routes will be tweaked or renumbered. Some streets may disappear from your bus route. Some streets may be added.
"It's going to be a better route overall. It's just going to look different to you, and we know that will confuse some people," said Blair Allen, supervisor of transit development for Waterloo Region.
The redesign adds service as part of an ongoing plan to reorient the bus system to a gridlike network that moves people better.
Allen wants passengers to plan ahead. It's a lot of change for a single day, but "to do it a bit at a time would be more confusing to people," he said.
This is partly why transit will be free between June 21 and July 1. If the adjustment is hard, at least you didn't have to pay. Monthly pass holders will get a $10 discount.
On May 13, the transit service expects to integrate the Ion schedule and new bus routes into its online planner so you can check out how changes affect you.
Already you can go online to see which buses connect to which train stations. Most Ion stations connect to three or more bus routes.
On the train, an announcer will tell you the next station and connecting bus routes.
Grand River Transit plans to educate passengers ahead of June 24. On Saturday, four Ion stations (Conestoga, Laurier-Waterloo Park, Victoria Park and Kitchener Market) will each host 90-minute sessions at different times.
You'll learn about the trains, the new EasyGO fare card and how your transit experience will change.
It's not easy to transition buses to a grid network in a community where roads meander in all directions.
But having buses run more frequently in a gridlike pattern — basically side to side or up and down — is hailed as the better way.
"We're trying to make these seamless connections," Allen said.
For the first three days of Ion trains, Grand River Transit buses will maintain regular routes and schedules, including express buses that will not be replaced by trains until June 24.
The bus route changes that launch June 24 will be a disadvantage for some passengers whose trips will be worse than before. Feedback is welcome, Allen said.
But the new system is expected to be better for most.
As an example, you may have to walk farther to a bus stop, Allen said. But the bus you catch there may run more frequently and more directly, reducing your total travel time even as you walk farther.
More changes to bus routes are planned in September, focusing on Cambridge where rail transit is planned but remains unfunded and without a launch date.
jouthit@therecord.com
Twitter: @OuthitRecord
