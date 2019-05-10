Wasaga Beach says no to amalgamation, supports service 'realignment'

Wasaga Beach wants the boundary lines to remain status quo.

In a recommendation that will head to council for ratification at the end of the month, the town’s co-ordinated committee sent a message to Queen’s Park that the town would not accept amalgamation as an objective of the provincial government’s regional review.

In January, the province appointed Ken Seiling and Michael Fenn as special advisers to conduct a review of eight upper-tier governments and their lower-tier municipalities — including Simcoe County and its 16 municipalities. The review is to take a look at governance and service delivery, with recommendations expected to be released this summer.

During the committee’s discussion May 9, during which councillors reviewed a report by town CAO George Vadeboncoeur, the view was the municipality — and the county — was a “well-oiled machine.

“That needs to be showcased,” said Mayor Nina Bifolchi. “It is a strong message that is going out there. We’re taking the bull by the horns because not every municipality has done this — they need to be speaking up.”

Vadeboncoeur said the report, which included the input of department heads, is a reflection of staff’s view on the regional review. Their conclusion is the existing two-tier system works well and the responsibilities of each tier are “aligned appropriately."

“There are areas where there could be a review in terms of some minor duplication with respect to some service delivery, such as transit,” he noted.

Other areas of responsibility that could go to one level or another, or be consolidated, according to the report, include roads, water and wastewater treatment, stormwater management, and planning approvals.

On the issue of the size of county council — currently 32 members, with each municipality sending the mayor and deputy mayor — Vadeboncoeur said there have been various options put forward over the last 25 years since the last round of amalgamation in Simcoe County, “but there’s never been a consensus.”

The town’s recommendation on that point is to reduce county council to 16 members, with either the mayor or deputy mayor designated as a county representative. As to municipal council size, Wasaga Beach is suggesting capping lower-tier municipalities to seven members, with smaller municipalities considering a council composition of five.