Utah event celebrates Transcontinental Railroad anniversary

Freeman Lee came from his home in Sacramento, California, to "feel the presence" of his great-grandfather, who was among the Chinese workers who helped build the railroad. He proudly pointed out a page dedicated to his great-grandfather in a souvenir magazine for the event.

"It's long overdue," Lee said about the recognition.

Bill Hanmer drove with his wife from their Middletown, Virginia, home to check off a bucket list item. The 73-year-old pilot and train enthusiast said he desperately wanted to attend the 100th anniversary event but couldn't afford it.

The couple woke up before dawn to be at the site by 6 a.m. to avoid getting stuck in long lines of cars that stretched for miles on a two-lane country highway that was the only way in and out.

"I've been waiting for 50 years to come back," Hanmer said. "It's a special event. It was a history-changing event."

The laying of the final rails in 1869 triggered a famous telegraph that set off celebrations around the nation: "The last rail is laid. The last spike is driven. The Pacific railroad is completed. The point of junction is 1,086 miles west of the Missouri River and 690 miles east of Sacramento City."

The bells at Philadelphia's Independence Hall rang in celebration, a hundred guns were fired in New York, and American flags were hung in cities across the nation.

The golden spike included an inscription: "May God continue the unity of our country as this railroad unites the two great oceans of the world."

The railroad was built using horses, oxen, hand carts, wagons and the "brawn" of mostly Irish immigrants working on the portion that came from the East and mostly Chinese workers on the part that came from the West, said Westwood, the public historian. They worked day and night and risked their lives blasting through rocks with black powder explosives and shovelling snow on frigid mountain peaks.

Westwood said the railroad was built by the "most discriminated and least appreciated people in America."

The epic construction project had a dark side, leading to the near annihilation of the bison, eventual loss of land for Native American tribes and the deaths of several hundred railroad workers, he added.

"It was a grand engineering feat," Westwood said. "It was a grand gesture to bind the nation after the Civil War, but it was also a story of human capital and what it took."

By Brady McCombs, The Associated Press