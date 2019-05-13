More than a dozen to be displaced by Westmount Place development in west Waterloo

According to statistics from Padmapper.com, a rental housing aggregator, the median price of a two-bedroom apartment in the region was $1,450 in April. If Lovas was to get an apartment of the same size, she’d be looking at an increase of about 50 per cent.

Beside 9 Dietz Ave. N., at 15 Dietz Ave. N., there is an identical apartment building that is also slated for demolition. The building houses mainly students, said Lovas.

Houses from 192 to 215 Erb St. W., are also slated for demolition in the proposed plan.

While she’s upset about being displaced, Lovas harbours no ill will against Killam Apartments REIT, which purchased the Westmount Place Plaza last year. She understands the need for development, but she’s frustrated by the lack of affordable housing available in the region.

“It’s happening all over the place. You think you’re safe and you think you’re secure and all of a sudden you have to find a new place,” said Lovas. “And they’re not creating much affordable housing around here.”

As a solution, Lovas suggested that developers could offer apartments to displaced residents at a discounted rate to avoid the jolting surge in rent costs.

At 9 Dietz Ave. N., it’s more than just 10 tenants — it’s become a community.

“If my car doesn’t move for more than a day, my landlord checks on me,” said Lovas, adding that other tenants help to take care of her cat if she’s away.

Killam Apartments REIT has plans to construct at least six different buildings on the property. The majority of the development property is currently a parking lot used by Sun Life employees. The Halifax-based company purchased the 14.7-acre property last year for $77.8 million.

On May 27, Waterloo city council will have its first official look at the plan, when there is an informal public meeting to learn more about the proposed development. Killam Apartments REIT is asking for rezoning to allow for the development, plus an amendment to the city’s official plan.

If all goes according to schedule, Killam Apartments REIT expects to start construction in one or two years.

Killam did not respond to a request for comment.