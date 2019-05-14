Police investigate pickup truck fire in Wilmot

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after being called to the scene of a vehicle fire in the early hours of Tuesday morning in Wilmot Township.

On the May 14 at approximately 2 a.m., police responded to the area of Oxford Waterloo Road and Queen Street in New Dundee for report of a pickup truck on fire. The vehicle fire happened near the New Dundee Community Centre.

Officers arrived and located two suspected stolen trucks, including the one on fire, as well as a suspected stolen trailer and motorcycle.

The investigation is ongoing.