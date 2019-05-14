Regional police, OPP investigate string of vehicle fires

WATERLOO REGION — Police are investigating a string of vehicle fires that occurred within 12 hours.

On Tuesday at 2 a.m., police were called to Oxford Waterloo Road and Queen Street in New Dundee, where they found a partially burnt white Chevrolet Silverado and a black motorcycle in the bed of the truck. Both vehicles are believed to be stolen.

While there, police also found a trailer and a black Silverado, which they suspect were also stolen.

Just 30 minutes later, police were called to West Oak Trail, near Fischer-Hallman and Huron roads in Kitchener, where a grey Chevrolet pickup truck was found in flames.

"As part of any investigation such as this, we will investigate to determine any possible links to other similar incidents that have occurred," said Const. Ashley Dietrich of the Waterloo Regional Police Service.

Police are also investigating vehicle fires that occurred a day earlier.

On Monday at 2:30 p.m., a stolen Can-Am off-road utility vehicle was found fully engulfed in flames by the Grand River at Bridge Street East and Bloomingdale Road North in Kitchener.

At 8:45 p.m. Monday, a GMC pickup truck was found fully engulfed in flames at the side of Township Road 11 in Blandford-Blenheim Township by Ontario Provincial Police in Oxford County.

The truck had previously been reported stolen to Waterloo Regional Police. Const. Ed Sanchuk with the OPP said the two forces are working together to investigate this incident.

Anyone with information regarding any of the investigations is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police at 519-570-9777 ext. 6399 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.