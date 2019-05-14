Wilmot council votes to present unified stance against amalgamation

Like their neighbouring municipalities and cities, Wilmot’s politicians continue to take a strong stance against the potential for amalgamation.
In a non-surprising turn of events, Wilmot Mayor Les Armstrong and councillors voted unanimously in favour of presenting a unified front against the potential for amalgamation at Wilmot council on May 13.
“That is carried, unanimously,” said Armstrong, enthusiastically, after the motion was passed.
Before the vote, councillors provided another take with their opinions on the potential for one big city.
“In my opinion, there would be a loss of democracy in rural Waterloo Region if we moved ahead with amalgamation,” said Ward 2 Coun. Angie Hallman.
The township continues to support the two-tier municipal structure that exists, and the representation from rural communities that comes with it. All councillors as well as Armstrong have been on the record against the removal of the current two-tier regional government structure.
As a part of the motion, councillors voted to present their information package to Ontario Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Steve Clark.
Armstrong was happy with the turnout of the open house in Wilmot. He said though that in conversation with mayors in the area, overall public engagement isn't very high.
“Speaking with fellow mayors around the region, the interest from the public hasn’t been much of anything,” said Armstrong.
He added that Wilmot is “very fortunate” with the interest present in the township.
“I think it would be a really, really bad loss if there was amalgamation,” said Ward 3 Coun. Barry Fisher.
“Speaking as a farmer, on behalf of the farming community, the farming community does not want amalgamation,” said Ward 4 coun. Jennifer Pfenning.
"This is a government that talks a lot about being for the people, well, amalgamation doesn’t serve the people.”
“It’s for the people, but we’re not sure what people they’re talking about,” said Armstrong.
Along with the township’s agenda package, notes from the provincial governance review were posted with several letters from the public.
Waterloo council voted 7-0 against reforming Waterloo regional government on Monday. The City of Kitchener revealed results of a survey as well. The research, conducted by Environics Research, revealed that Kitchener residents don't have a huge appetite for change in local government. The third-party company surveyed 611 Kitchener residents in the process.
Included in the 193-page review of public input was a letter sent in from the New Hamburg Board of Trade.
"As a business organization we fully support efforts to improve efficiency in our municipal structure. It seems logical that there is opportunity to improve efficiency relating to some services delivered," the letter said.
They did bring up concerns such as finances, firefighting, policing, lack of local connection, and development on the Wilmot Line.
"It seems perfectly reasonable that a review of services rendered could result in efficiencies in the delivery of services. The New Hamburg Board of Trade would support these changes while ensuring that the identity of Wilmot Township is preserved."
For full public comments, visit https://www.wilmot.ca/en/township-office/resources/Documents/Regional-Review-Combined-Feedback.pdf.
With files from the Waterloo Region Record
