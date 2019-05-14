Waterloo Regional Police say they received number of complaints about Amber Alert

Waterloo Regional Police sent out a reminder on Tuesday (May 14) that calling 9-1-1 is for emergencies only after they received complaints for an Amber Alert that was sent to cell phones and showed up on televisions.

WRPS say their communications centre received a number of 9-1-1 calls with complaints about the Amber Alert, which was issued in the early hours of the morning. The Amber Alert was issued three-year-old William Gooden, who was eventually found safe in Toronto.

"We’ve received more than 10 calls on our 911 as well as our non-emergency lines this morning. The complaints ranged from annoyance, to being woken, to disrupted TV coverage," said Const. Ashley Dietrich in an email to the Waterloo Chronicle.

"When residents misuse 9-1-1, this does impose a risk to those who may be in a state of emergency."