Airline technology supplier says outage has been fixed

Travel-technology provider Sabre said a glitch that prevented some airline travellers from checking in for flights on Tuesday was caused by a problem at one of its network suppliers.

Sabre spokeswoman Cassidy Smith said the issue affected airlines that connect with Sabre through CenturyLink's network.

Smith declined to identify the affected airlines. Some JetBlue customers complained they were unable to check in for flights.

CenturyLink spokeswoman Courtney Morton said activity during scheduled maintenance caused the disruption, which lasted for about two hours. She said the company was reviewing the incident to add safeguards that could reduce or eliminate future incidents.