Ford has no plan to stand up for black people, anti-racism: Kitchener MPP

Kitchener Centre NDP MPP Laura Mae Lindo is accusing the Ford government of dragging the province backwards on anti-racism initiatives at a time when she says black Ontarians and other minorities are facing “a pronounced rise” in racist incidents and hate crimes.
During question period at Queen’s Park Tuesday, Lindo questioned why the province’s Anti-Racism Directorate, established by the previous Liberal government, is listed in estimates with only $1,000 dedicated to anti-racism initiatives.
“The story that these estimates tell us is that the Conservatives are just not interested in doing racial justice work,” she said.
“There’s money allocated to staff and advertising, but no money to do the actual anti-racism work, no money to invest in the organizations and programs which are making progress on these issues, and no money to resource the black, Indigenous, Jewish and Muslim anti-racism subcommittees that this government quietly disbanded, despite hate crimes being on the rise.”
Kitchener — South Hespeler MPP Amy Fee confirmed that there’s still $4.92 million in the budget to fight racism “in all its forms” through the anti-racism directorate.
That’s about $200,000 less than last year when, according to Opposition members, the Liberals had $800,000 earmarked for “anti-racism initiatives” in communities.
PC MPP for Dufferin-Caledon, Sylvia Jones, responded to Lindo by reiterating that the government is asking everyone across Ontario to play a small part in ensuring that Ontario’s fiscal health is brought back to order, “because, at the end of the day, we have to make sure as a government, as citizens, that we protect what matters most.”
Lindo, who was appointed to head the NDP’s newly formed Black Caucus earlier this year, made reference to a black family in Ottawa that recently had racist epithets spray-painted on their home, as well repeated incidents of racist bullying and violent assaults in a Toronto public school.
Police-reported hate crime in Canada rose sharply in 2017, up 47 per cent over the previous year, which was largely the result of an increase in hate-related property crimes, such as graffiti and vandalism, according to a Statistics Canada report.
“For the year, police reported 2,073 hate crimes, 664 more than in 2016. Higher numbers were seen across most types of hate crime, with incidents targeting the Muslim, Jewish, and black populations accounting for most of the national increase. These increases were largely in Ontario and Quebec.”
Lindo said the Ontario Human Rights Commission, community members, advocates and experts have also acknowledged that racism and hate crimes are on the rise.
The numbers in Waterloo region are up too, said Tara Bedard, executive director of the Immigration Partnership of Waterloo Region.
“I think there’s a lot of conversation to be had about the realities of racism and what that means for racialized populations, and what the problems are with the way that our structures and systems are set up that create conditions where different groups of people have different outcomes," she said. “If funding has been cut I think it’s a real shame, because racism is alive and well in Canada and there needs to be funding for groups and communities across the country to be able to do work to tackle racism.”
Jones emphasized that the government has relied on the directorate to drive its legislative agenda.
“The (Ontario public service) employees that work in this directorate do excellent work, and we use that when we are doing things like updating the Comprehensive Ontario Police Services Act,” she said.
The province’s anti-racism directorate, formed under the previous Liberal government, held community meetings across Ontarioin 2016, including one in Kitchener, with a focus is systemic and institutional racism, “because all the homework shows is if you solve the problem upstream, you solve it all the way down,” a deputy minister said at the time.
Liberal MPP Michael Coteau, then minister of tourism, culture and sport, with responsibility for anti-racism, warned that the directorate, which replaced the former anti-racism secretariat dismantled by the former Mike Harris government, could still be cancelled by any future government.
Bedard said she recalls attending that meeting where many individuals shared deeply personal stories, but never heard about any follow-up.
Carl Cadogan, executive director at Reception House in Kitchener, serving the refugee population, said the biggest problem is there doesn’t see to be anyone leading the charge on anti-racism, with the minister responsible now doing more things with a bigger portfolio in a shrunken cabinet.
“There’s a symbolic and real need to have something within this province that really speaks to anti-racism and a small directorate is really a big deal for the general community to know there’s something that the government’s doing,” he said.
“My sense is that there’s no coincidence there are increases in racism in the U.S. and here, because you’ve got leadership that doesn’t speak out against it.”
But Jones assured Lindo there is no room in a Ford government that would in any way allow racism to continue in the province of Ontario.
“We are actively engaged in working with the directorate. We will continue that work," she promised.
Kitchener Centre NDP MPP Laura Mae Lindo is accusing the Ford government of dragging the province backwards on anti-racism initiatives at a time when she says black Ontarians and other minorities are facing “a pronounced rise” in racist incidents and hate crimes.
During question period at Queen’s Park Tuesday, Lindo questioned why the province’s Anti-Racism Directorate, established by the previous Liberal government, is listed in estimates with only $1,000 dedicated to anti-racism initiatives.
“The story that these estimates tell us is that the Conservatives are just not interested in doing racial justice work,” she said.
“There’s money allocated to staff and advertising, but no money to do the actual anti-racism work, no money to invest in the organizations and programs which are making progress on these issues, and no money to resource the black, Indigenous, Jewish and Muslim anti-racism subcommittees that this government quietly disbanded, despite hate crimes being on the rise.”
Kitchener — South Hespeler MPP Amy Fee confirmed that there’s still $4.92 million in the budget to fight racism “in all its forms” through the anti-racism directorate.
That’s about $200,000 less than last year when, according to Opposition members, the Liberals had $800,000 earmarked for “anti-racism initiatives” in communities.
PC MPP for Dufferin-Caledon, Sylvia Jones, responded to Lindo by reiterating that the government is asking everyone across Ontario to play a small part in ensuring that Ontario’s fiscal health is brought back to order, “because, at the end of the day, we have to make sure as a government, as citizens, that we protect what matters most.”
Lindo, who was appointed to head the NDP’s newly formed Black Caucus earlier this year, made reference to a black family in Ottawa that recently had racist epithets spray-painted on their home, as well repeated incidents of racist bullying and violent assaults in a Toronto public school.
Police-reported hate crime in Canada rose sharply in 2017, up 47 per cent over the previous year, which was largely the result of an increase in hate-related property crimes, such as graffiti and vandalism, according to a Statistics Canada report.
“For the year, police reported 2,073 hate crimes, 664 more than in 2016. Higher numbers were seen across most types of hate crime, with incidents targeting the Muslim, Jewish, and black populations accounting for most of the national increase. These increases were largely in Ontario and Quebec.”
Lindo said the Ontario Human Rights Commission, community members, advocates and experts have also acknowledged that racism and hate crimes are on the rise.
The numbers in Waterloo region are up too, said Tara Bedard, executive director of the Immigration Partnership of Waterloo Region.
“I think there’s a lot of conversation to be had about the realities of racism and what that means for racialized populations, and what the problems are with the way that our structures and systems are set up that create conditions where different groups of people have different outcomes," she said. “If funding has been cut I think it’s a real shame, because racism is alive and well in Canada and there needs to be funding for groups and communities across the country to be able to do work to tackle racism.”
Jones emphasized that the government has relied on the directorate to drive its legislative agenda.
“The (Ontario public service) employees that work in this directorate do excellent work, and we use that when we are doing things like updating the Comprehensive Ontario Police Services Act,” she said.
The province’s anti-racism directorate, formed under the previous Liberal government, held community meetings across Ontarioin 2016, including one in Kitchener, with a focus is systemic and institutional racism, “because all the homework shows is if you solve the problem upstream, you solve it all the way down,” a deputy minister said at the time.
Liberal MPP Michael Coteau, then minister of tourism, culture and sport, with responsibility for anti-racism, warned that the directorate, which replaced the former anti-racism secretariat dismantled by the former Mike Harris government, could still be cancelled by any future government.
Bedard said she recalls attending that meeting where many individuals shared deeply personal stories, but never heard about any follow-up.
Carl Cadogan, executive director at Reception House in Kitchener, serving the refugee population, said the biggest problem is there doesn’t see to be anyone leading the charge on anti-racism, with the minister responsible now doing more things with a bigger portfolio in a shrunken cabinet.
“There’s a symbolic and real need to have something within this province that really speaks to anti-racism and a small directorate is really a big deal for the general community to know there’s something that the government’s doing,” he said.
“My sense is that there’s no coincidence there are increases in racism in the U.S. and here, because you’ve got leadership that doesn’t speak out against it.”
But Jones assured Lindo there is no room in a Ford government that would in any way allow racism to continue in the province of Ontario.
“We are actively engaged in working with the directorate. We will continue that work," she promised.
Kitchener Centre NDP MPP Laura Mae Lindo is accusing the Ford government of dragging the province backwards on anti-racism initiatives at a time when she says black Ontarians and other minorities are facing “a pronounced rise” in racist incidents and hate crimes.
During question period at Queen’s Park Tuesday, Lindo questioned why the province’s Anti-Racism Directorate, established by the previous Liberal government, is listed in estimates with only $1,000 dedicated to anti-racism initiatives.
“The story that these estimates tell us is that the Conservatives are just not interested in doing racial justice work,” she said.
“There’s money allocated to staff and advertising, but no money to do the actual anti-racism work, no money to invest in the organizations and programs which are making progress on these issues, and no money to resource the black, Indigenous, Jewish and Muslim anti-racism subcommittees that this government quietly disbanded, despite hate crimes being on the rise.”
Kitchener — South Hespeler MPP Amy Fee confirmed that there’s still $4.92 million in the budget to fight racism “in all its forms” through the anti-racism directorate.
That’s about $200,000 less than last year when, according to Opposition members, the Liberals had $800,000 earmarked for “anti-racism initiatives” in communities.
PC MPP for Dufferin-Caledon, Sylvia Jones, responded to Lindo by reiterating that the government is asking everyone across Ontario to play a small part in ensuring that Ontario’s fiscal health is brought back to order, “because, at the end of the day, we have to make sure as a government, as citizens, that we protect what matters most.”
Lindo, who was appointed to head the NDP’s newly formed Black Caucus earlier this year, made reference to a black family in Ottawa that recently had racist epithets spray-painted on their home, as well repeated incidents of racist bullying and violent assaults in a Toronto public school.
Police-reported hate crime in Canada rose sharply in 2017, up 47 per cent over the previous year, which was largely the result of an increase in hate-related property crimes, such as graffiti and vandalism, according to a Statistics Canada report.
“For the year, police reported 2,073 hate crimes, 664 more than in 2016. Higher numbers were seen across most types of hate crime, with incidents targeting the Muslim, Jewish, and black populations accounting for most of the national increase. These increases were largely in Ontario and Quebec.”
Lindo said the Ontario Human Rights Commission, community members, advocates and experts have also acknowledged that racism and hate crimes are on the rise.
The numbers in Waterloo region are up too, said Tara Bedard, executive director of the Immigration Partnership of Waterloo Region.
“I think there’s a lot of conversation to be had about the realities of racism and what that means for racialized populations, and what the problems are with the way that our structures and systems are set up that create conditions where different groups of people have different outcomes," she said. “If funding has been cut I think it’s a real shame, because racism is alive and well in Canada and there needs to be funding for groups and communities across the country to be able to do work to tackle racism.”
Jones emphasized that the government has relied on the directorate to drive its legislative agenda.
“The (Ontario public service) employees that work in this directorate do excellent work, and we use that when we are doing things like updating the Comprehensive Ontario Police Services Act,” she said.
The province’s anti-racism directorate, formed under the previous Liberal government, held community meetings across Ontarioin 2016, including one in Kitchener, with a focus is systemic and institutional racism, “because all the homework shows is if you solve the problem upstream, you solve it all the way down,” a deputy minister said at the time.
Liberal MPP Michael Coteau, then minister of tourism, culture and sport, with responsibility for anti-racism, warned that the directorate, which replaced the former anti-racism secretariat dismantled by the former Mike Harris government, could still be cancelled by any future government.
Bedard said she recalls attending that meeting where many individuals shared deeply personal stories, but never heard about any follow-up.
Carl Cadogan, executive director at Reception House in Kitchener, serving the refugee population, said the biggest problem is there doesn’t see to be anyone leading the charge on anti-racism, with the minister responsible now doing more things with a bigger portfolio in a shrunken cabinet.
“There’s a symbolic and real need to have something within this province that really speaks to anti-racism and a small directorate is really a big deal for the general community to know there’s something that the government’s doing,” he said.
“My sense is that there’s no coincidence there are increases in racism in the U.S. and here, because you’ve got leadership that doesn’t speak out against it.”
But Jones assured Lindo there is no room in a Ford government that would in any way allow racism to continue in the province of Ontario.
“We are actively engaged in working with the directorate. We will continue that work," she promised.