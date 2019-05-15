Ford has no plan to stand up for black people, anti-racism: Kitchener MPP

Lindo said the Ontario Human Rights Commission, community members, advocates and experts have also acknowledged that racism and hate crimes are on the rise.

The numbers in Waterloo region are up too, said Tara Bedard, executive director of the Immigration Partnership of Waterloo Region.

“I think there’s a lot of conversation to be had about the realities of racism and what that means for racialized populations, and what the problems are with the way that our structures and systems are set up that create conditions where different groups of people have different outcomes," she said. “If funding has been cut I think it’s a real shame, because racism is alive and well in Canada and there needs to be funding for groups and communities across the country to be able to do work to tackle racism.”

Jones emphasized that the government has relied on the directorate to drive its legislative agenda.

“The (Ontario public service) employees that work in this directorate do excellent work, and we use that when we are doing things like updating the Comprehensive Ontario Police Services Act,” she said.

The province’s anti-racism directorate, formed under the previous Liberal government, held community meetings across Ontarioin 2016, including one in Kitchener, with a focus is systemic and institutional racism, “because all the homework shows is if you solve the problem upstream, you solve it all the way down,” a deputy minister said at the time.

Liberal MPP Michael Coteau, then minister of tourism, culture and sport, with responsibility for anti-racism, warned that the directorate, which replaced the former anti-racism secretariat dismantled by the former Mike Harris government, could still be cancelled by any future government.

Bedard said she recalls attending that meeting where many individuals shared deeply personal stories, but never heard about any follow-up.

Carl Cadogan, executive director at Reception House in Kitchener, serving the refugee population, said the biggest problem is there doesn’t see to be anyone leading the charge on anti-racism, with the minister responsible now doing more things with a bigger portfolio in a shrunken cabinet.

“There’s a symbolic and real need to have something within this province that really speaks to anti-racism and a small directorate is really a big deal for the general community to know there’s something that the government’s doing,” he said.

“My sense is that there’s no coincidence there are increases in racism in the U.S. and here, because you’ve got leadership that doesn’t speak out against it.”

But Jones assured Lindo there is no room in a Ford government that would in any way allow racism to continue in the province of Ontario.

“We are actively engaged in working with the directorate. We will continue that work," she promised.