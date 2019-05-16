Waterloo restaurant finds creative way to keep scraps out of the trash

Have a pig or any other animal to feed? A Waterloo restaurant is offering you free food.

Laura Oliveira, owner of the Chopped Leaf, is offering food scraps for free to anyone who wants them in an effort to reduce landfill.

“I just thought outside the box,” said Oliveira. “I used to have guinea pigs.”

Oliveira has been offering the scraps to the public for the last couple years and there has been some uptake, from pig farmers to owners of small pets. But still, every week, at least some of the scraps end up in the landfill.

Oliveira posted on Facebook that she was looking for a home for fruit and vegetable scraps on Wednesday and as of Thursday, the post had 58 shares.

With climate change impacting our lives every day, it was important for her to do what she can to divert as much waste as possible.

At Northfield Square, near the intersection of King Street North and Northfield Drive East, there is no recycling or composting program, only garbage and cardboard. Oliveira looked into using a private compost collection service, but the cost would have been $500 per month.

“There’s a lot of focus on residential recycling and green bins, but when you’re in a commercial plaza, there’s nothing,” said Oliveira.

When Oliveira first started the Chopped Leaf, which is a franchise of the Western Canadian-based company, she was throwing out upwards of six bags of garbage per day. Now, through reducing waste, hiring private recycling pickup and offering food scraps, she’s cut that down to just one per day.

“I used to be a lot more environmentally conscious, but when you start a small business, and you're just trying to make it, you don’t really think about these things,” said Oliveira. “But you realize how much waste there is.”