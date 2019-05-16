In the shadows of a monster development, what’s next for the area around the former Schneiders factory?

The Mill-Courtland area of Kitchener has gone through massive changes in the past.
From the crack-cocaine epidemic of the 1990s to the closure of the Schneiders plant in 2015, the area has dealt with adversity and tackled it head-on.
But the big concern going forward for this neighbourhood isn’t drugs and it isn’t the loss of a major manufacturer — it’s new construction.
“It is a scary idea,” said Karen Taylor-Harrison, a former Kitchener city councillor and a community leader.
Auburn Developments plans to redevelop the 27-acre site with a mixed-use plan that will include residential and commercial buildings. But in a neighbourhood mainly consisting of single-family dwellings, the idea of having apartment buildings and condos high in the sky doesn’t fly with Taylor-Harrison.
“Make it a mix. Smaller types of housing and don’t make the apartments so tall,” said Taylor-Harrison, noting that if the units are smaller, it will decrease the amount of families in the neighbourhood.
Aside from a rendering showing about 24 different buildings on the land, Auburn hasn’t been specific about how many people are expected to live in the new development. All of the plans are subject to approval by the City of Kitchener.
“For this development going forward, we’re going to meet all the ministry standards," said Connor WIlkes, a development planner with Auburn. "We're going to make sure there are not huge community impacts. We're hoping to write a new chapters for this area of the city."
The Mill-Courtland neighbourhood, while it may look like an average neighbourhood on the outside, is unique. Built around the Schneiders plant that was constructed in 1924, many of the homes in the area housed workers at the factory. In many cases, multiple generations of families who worked at the plant lived within blocks of each other. When the plant was in full swing, a strong Portuguese community was formed.
The original plant was just down the road, closer to Benton Street, at 63 Courtland Ave. E. The original facade remains.
The area is comprised of a fair amount of single-detached homes, with low-rise, smaller apartment buildings mixed in.
In terms of demographics, Taylor-Harrison describes the neighbourhood as a true mix. There are people rich in resources and there are others who “have nothing.”
That delicate balance, something Taylor-Harrison says makes the neighbourhood so robust, is what makes her nervous.
“It makes us all better people.” said Taylor-Harrison.
But the Mill-Courtland neighbourhood is resilient, says Taylor-Harrison.
In the 1990s, crack cocaine took a grip on the neighbourhood, leading to a number of issues. Plus, with what she describes as zoning issues revolving around access to and from the neighbourhood, it was exacerbated.
But, by banding together as a community with strong community associations, they were able to work through the issues and keep the neighbourhood strong.
While some are nervous about the future of the neighbourhood, others are optimistic. Joanne DeSouza, a facilitator at the City of Kitchener’s Mill-Courtland Community Centre, said she expects the area to grow with the new development, which will likely have amenities such as grocery stores and restaurants not seen in the neighbourhood.
“It would be quite great if it’s mixed residential and commercial,” said DeSouza.
As for the gentrification effect on the surrounding community, DeSouza says that is a concern.
“It’s going to raise up the value of the area, which will make it more difficult for people to purchase a home. Even if they do a mix of homes, will they be affordable? We don’t know. We’re all just trying to stay positive.”
Auburn Developments is currently holding a contest to name the new development. More information can be found at www.schneiderredevelopment.com.
