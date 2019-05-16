In the shadows of a monster development, what’s next for the area around the former Schneiders factory?

The area is comprised of a fair amount of single-detached homes, with low-rise, smaller apartment buildings mixed in.

In terms of demographics, Taylor-Harrison describes the neighbourhood as a true mix. There are people rich in resources and there are others who “have nothing.”

That delicate balance, something Taylor-Harrison says makes the neighbourhood so robust, is what makes her nervous.

“It makes us all better people.” said Taylor-Harrison.

But the Mill-Courtland neighbourhood is resilient, says Taylor-Harrison.

In the 1990s, crack cocaine took a grip on the neighbourhood, leading to a number of issues. Plus, with what she describes as zoning issues revolving around access to and from the neighbourhood, it was exacerbated.

But, by banding together as a community with strong community associations, they were able to work through the issues and keep the neighbourhood strong.

While some are nervous about the future of the neighbourhood, others are optimistic. Joanne DeSouza, a facilitator at the City of Kitchener’s Mill-Courtland Community Centre, said she expects the area to grow with the new development, which will likely have amenities such as grocery stores and restaurants not seen in the neighbourhood.

“It would be quite great if it’s mixed residential and commercial,” said DeSouza.

As for the gentrification effect on the surrounding community, DeSouza says that is a concern.

“It’s going to raise up the value of the area, which will make it more difficult for people to purchase a home. Even if they do a mix of homes, will they be affordable? We don’t know. We’re all just trying to stay positive.”

Auburn Developments is currently holding a contest to name the new development. More information can be found at www.schneiderredevelopment.com.