Learning support teachers eliminated in Waterloo region elementary schools

Due to education cuts imposed by the provincial government, the Waterloo Region District School board can no longer support its elementary learning support teacher professional development model and will also be reducing the number of digital learning support teachers, affecting 21 positions in total.
“We recognize the value of this work and the individuals who have provided their support, and we regret that we have had to make some very difficult decisions,” reads a memo sent out by the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario local to its members earlier this week.
Each of these individuals will now be positioned to participate in the upcoming elementary staffing process, the memo said, however, the question remains whether there will be enough regular positions open up for all that need them, said Greg Weiler, president of the ETFO Waterloo region local.
Weiler said the increased pressure on the system likely means that a number of people will be placed into temporary positions, replacing other teachers on leave as opposed to having a spot of their own.
Funding cuts announced by the province earlier this year present a difficult situation, unlike anything faced by the school board in recent memory, Weiler said, but so far the LST/DLST cuts represent the biggest change at the elementary level.
“Locally in elementary there hasn’t been a change to class size imposed yet, as we were already at the class size the government has mandated for all,” he said.
“We are fortunate that everyone continues to have a job and a placement, and based on the funding known and decisions made that will not change for next year. Other teachers and boards are not as fortunate.”
According to Weiler, the government is reducing average per-pupil funding to $12,246 in 2019-20 from $12,300 in 2018-19. The projected total GSN (grants for student needs) funding is $ 24.66 billion for 2019-20, up from $24.53 billion for 2018-19. However, if inflation is factored in, without any other increases, the GSN amount for 2019-20 should be $25.5 billion.
“There is little indication in the GSNs of investment in what students and schools need most,” said Weiler. “The effects of underfunding education cannot be measured by looking only at the funding amount itself, as schools are impacted by cuts to other areas and the effects are felt in ways that no one is adequately able to measure.”
While previous governments have also failed to adequately fund education, the cumulative effects of this chronic underfunding over decades is only compounding issues and ensuring they will never be able to be properly addressed, Weiler said, referring to the backlog of school repairs and the lack of support for students with special needs that will only put more pressure on schools to make up the difference or continue to deal with the fallout.
LSTs (learning support teachers) provide specialized support and assistance to teachers and administrators to develop and implement best practices with teaching/learning. DLSTs focus particularly on the integration and use of technology to support teaching and learning, as well as provide support for libraries, Weiler explained.
Alana Russell, chief communications officer for the WRDSB, said in order to address the budget shortfall, the board has taken the first step of redeploying more than 40 central staff back in to schools, some of which are from learning services.
“This move will help to minimize impacts on the classroom, however, due to the elimination of the central positions there will be an impact to learning service supports available to schools. We will continue to explore how to best address these changes and examine alternative service delivery models.”
Sherry Freund, president of the Waterloo Region District 24 Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation, said government cuts announced earlier this spring are creating a high level of stress among teachers at the secondary level due to uncertainty.
The technical papers, required to fully understand the funding cuts, in addition to the implementation of the Ford government’s announcements on March 15 — that secondary classes will be staffed for next year using an average class size ratio of 28:1 instead of the current 22:1, in addition to the phase-in the following year of mandatory e-learning courses staffed at 35:1 — have not yet been released, Freund noted.
“To our knowledge, as of May 16, the WRDSB is still awaiting some or all of these technical papers in order to make final calculations and has thus, delayed staffing of high schools by one month, to the end of May, in order to make sense of the new realities."
Inevitably, the overall impact of the cuts "cannot help but cause havoc" for students in Waterloo Region schools, she said. “The four-year goal of cutting one in four classroom teachers will clearly mean higher class sizes and fewer specialized courses and programs that would give students access to an evolving economy in our region.”
The board will continue to staff high schools at the 22:1 class size average in the current collective agreement, which doesn’t expire until Aug. 31. The negotiated date for the first round of such notices is May 29.
Patrick Etmanski, president of the Ontario English Catholic Teachers Association local, responsible for teachers at the elementary and secondary levels, said they’re in a similar position to the OSSTF.
“We do know the board is ‘preparing to perhaps’ declare some teachers redundant at the secondary level,” he said, “but it really is my understanding that they’re doing that just so they have the flexibility to move people around at this point.
“The board has said even though they’re only getting funded at 28:1, they’re going to staff at 22:1. That means at this point nobody’s really going to lose their jobs.”
But it’s going to be a huge problem for the board, Etmanski said. “There’s going to be a huge financial crunch and we were told somewhere between $8 and $10 million dollars.”
No one was available to comment from the Waterloo Region Catholic District School Board as to how the changes will translate into high school classrooms come September.
Etmanski said he’s optimistic no teacher will be redundant at the elementary level, mainly because the board is growing.
“Our board’s looking like they’re going to be up 800 students over last year,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of retirement, a lot of growth — I don’t think we’re going to be facing any redundancies at the end of the day.”
Due to education cuts imposed by the provincial government, the Waterloo Region District School board can no longer support its elementary learning support teacher professional development model and will also be reducing the number of digital learning support teachers, affecting 21 positions in total.
“We recognize the value of this work and the individuals who have provided their support, and we regret that we have had to make some very difficult decisions,” reads a memo sent out by the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario local to its members earlier this week.
Each of these individuals will now be positioned to participate in the upcoming elementary staffing process, the memo said, however, the question remains whether there will be enough regular positions open up for all that need them, said Greg Weiler, president of the ETFO Waterloo region local.
Weiler said the increased pressure on the system likely means that a number of people will be placed into temporary positions, replacing other teachers on leave as opposed to having a spot of their own.
Funding cuts announced by the province earlier this year present a difficult situation, unlike anything faced by the school board in recent memory, Weiler said, but so far the LST/DLST cuts represent the biggest change at the elementary level.
“Locally in elementary there hasn’t been a change to class size imposed yet, as we were already at the class size the government has mandated for all,” he said.
“We are fortunate that everyone continues to have a job and a placement, and based on the funding known and decisions made that will not change for next year. Other teachers and boards are not as fortunate.”
According to Weiler, the government is reducing average per-pupil funding to $12,246 in 2019-20 from $12,300 in 2018-19. The projected total GSN (grants for student needs) funding is $ 24.66 billion for 2019-20, up from $24.53 billion for 2018-19. However, if inflation is factored in, without any other increases, the GSN amount for 2019-20 should be $25.5 billion.
“There is little indication in the GSNs of investment in what students and schools need most,” said Weiler. “The effects of underfunding education cannot be measured by looking only at the funding amount itself, as schools are impacted by cuts to other areas and the effects are felt in ways that no one is adequately able to measure.”
While previous governments have also failed to adequately fund education, the cumulative effects of this chronic underfunding over decades is only compounding issues and ensuring they will never be able to be properly addressed, Weiler said, referring to the backlog of school repairs and the lack of support for students with special needs that will only put more pressure on schools to make up the difference or continue to deal with the fallout.
LSTs (learning support teachers) provide specialized support and assistance to teachers and administrators to develop and implement best practices with teaching/learning. DLSTs focus particularly on the integration and use of technology to support teaching and learning, as well as provide support for libraries, Weiler explained.
Alana Russell, chief communications officer for the WRDSB, said in order to address the budget shortfall, the board has taken the first step of redeploying more than 40 central staff back in to schools, some of which are from learning services.
“This move will help to minimize impacts on the classroom, however, due to the elimination of the central positions there will be an impact to learning service supports available to schools. We will continue to explore how to best address these changes and examine alternative service delivery models.”
Sherry Freund, president of the Waterloo Region District 24 Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation, said government cuts announced earlier this spring are creating a high level of stress among teachers at the secondary level due to uncertainty.
The technical papers, required to fully understand the funding cuts, in addition to the implementation of the Ford government’s announcements on March 15 — that secondary classes will be staffed for next year using an average class size ratio of 28:1 instead of the current 22:1, in addition to the phase-in the following year of mandatory e-learning courses staffed at 35:1 — have not yet been released, Freund noted.
“To our knowledge, as of May 16, the WRDSB is still awaiting some or all of these technical papers in order to make final calculations and has thus, delayed staffing of high schools by one month, to the end of May, in order to make sense of the new realities."
Inevitably, the overall impact of the cuts "cannot help but cause havoc" for students in Waterloo Region schools, she said. “The four-year goal of cutting one in four classroom teachers will clearly mean higher class sizes and fewer specialized courses and programs that would give students access to an evolving economy in our region.”
The board will continue to staff high schools at the 22:1 class size average in the current collective agreement, which doesn’t expire until Aug. 31. The negotiated date for the first round of such notices is May 29.
Patrick Etmanski, president of the Ontario English Catholic Teachers Association local, responsible for teachers at the elementary and secondary levels, said they’re in a similar position to the OSSTF.
“We do know the board is ‘preparing to perhaps’ declare some teachers redundant at the secondary level,” he said, “but it really is my understanding that they’re doing that just so they have the flexibility to move people around at this point.
“The board has said even though they’re only getting funded at 28:1, they’re going to staff at 22:1. That means at this point nobody’s really going to lose their jobs.”
But it’s going to be a huge problem for the board, Etmanski said. “There’s going to be a huge financial crunch and we were told somewhere between $8 and $10 million dollars.”
No one was available to comment from the Waterloo Region Catholic District School Board as to how the changes will translate into high school classrooms come September.
Etmanski said he’s optimistic no teacher will be redundant at the elementary level, mainly because the board is growing.
“Our board’s looking like they’re going to be up 800 students over last year,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of retirement, a lot of growth — I don’t think we’re going to be facing any redundancies at the end of the day.”
Due to education cuts imposed by the provincial government, the Waterloo Region District School board can no longer support its elementary learning support teacher professional development model and will also be reducing the number of digital learning support teachers, affecting 21 positions in total.
“We recognize the value of this work and the individuals who have provided their support, and we regret that we have had to make some very difficult decisions,” reads a memo sent out by the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario local to its members earlier this week.
Each of these individuals will now be positioned to participate in the upcoming elementary staffing process, the memo said, however, the question remains whether there will be enough regular positions open up for all that need them, said Greg Weiler, president of the ETFO Waterloo region local.
Weiler said the increased pressure on the system likely means that a number of people will be placed into temporary positions, replacing other teachers on leave as opposed to having a spot of their own.
Funding cuts announced by the province earlier this year present a difficult situation, unlike anything faced by the school board in recent memory, Weiler said, but so far the LST/DLST cuts represent the biggest change at the elementary level.
“Locally in elementary there hasn’t been a change to class size imposed yet, as we were already at the class size the government has mandated for all,” he said.
“We are fortunate that everyone continues to have a job and a placement, and based on the funding known and decisions made that will not change for next year. Other teachers and boards are not as fortunate.”
According to Weiler, the government is reducing average per-pupil funding to $12,246 in 2019-20 from $12,300 in 2018-19. The projected total GSN (grants for student needs) funding is $ 24.66 billion for 2019-20, up from $24.53 billion for 2018-19. However, if inflation is factored in, without any other increases, the GSN amount for 2019-20 should be $25.5 billion.
“There is little indication in the GSNs of investment in what students and schools need most,” said Weiler. “The effects of underfunding education cannot be measured by looking only at the funding amount itself, as schools are impacted by cuts to other areas and the effects are felt in ways that no one is adequately able to measure.”
While previous governments have also failed to adequately fund education, the cumulative effects of this chronic underfunding over decades is only compounding issues and ensuring they will never be able to be properly addressed, Weiler said, referring to the backlog of school repairs and the lack of support for students with special needs that will only put more pressure on schools to make up the difference or continue to deal with the fallout.
LSTs (learning support teachers) provide specialized support and assistance to teachers and administrators to develop and implement best practices with teaching/learning. DLSTs focus particularly on the integration and use of technology to support teaching and learning, as well as provide support for libraries, Weiler explained.
Alana Russell, chief communications officer for the WRDSB, said in order to address the budget shortfall, the board has taken the first step of redeploying more than 40 central staff back in to schools, some of which are from learning services.
“This move will help to minimize impacts on the classroom, however, due to the elimination of the central positions there will be an impact to learning service supports available to schools. We will continue to explore how to best address these changes and examine alternative service delivery models.”
Sherry Freund, president of the Waterloo Region District 24 Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation, said government cuts announced earlier this spring are creating a high level of stress among teachers at the secondary level due to uncertainty.
The technical papers, required to fully understand the funding cuts, in addition to the implementation of the Ford government’s announcements on March 15 — that secondary classes will be staffed for next year using an average class size ratio of 28:1 instead of the current 22:1, in addition to the phase-in the following year of mandatory e-learning courses staffed at 35:1 — have not yet been released, Freund noted.
“To our knowledge, as of May 16, the WRDSB is still awaiting some or all of these technical papers in order to make final calculations and has thus, delayed staffing of high schools by one month, to the end of May, in order to make sense of the new realities."
Inevitably, the overall impact of the cuts "cannot help but cause havoc" for students in Waterloo Region schools, she said. “The four-year goal of cutting one in four classroom teachers will clearly mean higher class sizes and fewer specialized courses and programs that would give students access to an evolving economy in our region.”
The board will continue to staff high schools at the 22:1 class size average in the current collective agreement, which doesn’t expire until Aug. 31. The negotiated date for the first round of such notices is May 29.
Patrick Etmanski, president of the Ontario English Catholic Teachers Association local, responsible for teachers at the elementary and secondary levels, said they’re in a similar position to the OSSTF.
“We do know the board is ‘preparing to perhaps’ declare some teachers redundant at the secondary level,” he said, “but it really is my understanding that they’re doing that just so they have the flexibility to move people around at this point.
“The board has said even though they’re only getting funded at 28:1, they’re going to staff at 22:1. That means at this point nobody’s really going to lose their jobs.”
But it’s going to be a huge problem for the board, Etmanski said. “There’s going to be a huge financial crunch and we were told somewhere between $8 and $10 million dollars.”
No one was available to comment from the Waterloo Region Catholic District School Board as to how the changes will translate into high school classrooms come September.
Etmanski said he’s optimistic no teacher will be redundant at the elementary level, mainly because the board is growing.
“Our board’s looking like they’re going to be up 800 students over last year,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of retirement, a lot of growth — I don’t think we’re going to be facing any redundancies at the end of the day.”