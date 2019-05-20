NY mayor orders probe into taxi medallion brokers

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has ordered a joint investigation into predatory practices by taxi medallion brokers.

The mayor says the 45-day review by the Taxi and Limousine Commission, Department of Finance and Department of Consumer Affairs "will identify and penalize brokers who have taken advantage of buyers and misled city authorities."

The Democratic presidential hopeful says "it's unacceptable to prey on hardworking New Yorkers trying to support their families."

Monday's announcement comes after The New York Times published a report on the financial struggles of medallion owners who were enticed into reckless loans just before the market collapsed.