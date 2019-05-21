St. Mary’s president steps down after less than four months in Kitchener

St. Mary’s General Hospital has initiated another national search for a new president as Dr. Andrew Falconer announced he’s stepping down from the post less than four months after assuming the role.

“With regret, the board of St. Mary’s General Hospital announces that hospital President, Dr. Andrew Falconer, will step down from his role and return to Queensway Carleton Hospital (QCH) in Ottawa as its new President and Chief Executive Officer,” a press release issued by the hospital said Monday.

According to information provided, Falconer spent more than 30 years as an Emergency Physician at QCH and more than 10 years in administrative roles, including Chief of Staff and Vice President. He was the successful candidate in an extensive national search at QCH following the sudden death in February of the hospital’s then-CEO, one week after Dr. Falconer’s arrival at St. Mary’s.

“In his short tenure, Dr. Falconer has embraced the vision, values and goals of St. Mary’s and the St. Joseph’s Health System,” said Dr. Tom Stewart, chief executive officer of St. Mary’s General Hospital and St. Joseph’s Health System. “Both organizations were extremely fortunate to have a leader of his caliber and we congratulate him on this well-deserved appointment.”

During his short time in Kitchener, Falconer moved advancing urgent cardiac priority projects at St. Mary’s through the approval process with the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care, and in moving forward on the hospital’s strategic priorities for 2019-20, with a focus on financial stewardship and maintaining safety and quality.

Falconer says his time at St. Mary’s has been inspiring but that he is returning to Ottawa to be closer to family.

“Although the decision to step down has been difficult, St. Mary’s will be well supported by its very competent leadership team,” he said in a statement. “I will cherish my time here and wish our people and patients the very best.”

A national search for Dr. Falconer’s successor will begin immediately. His departure date will be announced soon, as will a plan for interim leadership until a new president is in place.



