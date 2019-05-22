Vital Images finds new home at former Legion in uptown Waterloo

The company develops software that creates and enhances links between medical professionals when it comes to imaging, allowing seamless access to information and diagnostic imaging through its platforms.

It’s currently being used in Quebec, Ontario, the U.S., as well as some of Europe.

With space for about 120 employees in the new building, it will seem a little empty for employees, but that likely won’t last long. Before the end of the year, there are plans to add 10 to 15 employees. By the end of next year, Pawlicz expects to have as many as 100 employees.

While the company is not quite able to fill the building yet, it was an opportunity the company couldn’t pass up. They had been looking at new spaces, including Catalyst137 in Kitchener, but they wanted to stay in the uptown core. The issue they ran into was that there weren’t many buildings available that could house 60 to 100 employees.

By chance, someone at the company saw the sign that said it was available for lease, but they would have to wait a little bit until construction was done before they could get in and personalize it. They put together a proposal to send to the parent company and it was approved.

Staying uptown does present some challenges, however. Parking, for example is at a premium.

They have taken over the lot at the corner of Regina and Dupont streets, and they have a small lot just to the north of the property.

On top of that, they have leased some spaces from the City of Waterloo just down the road, but there is still only enough parking for just over half of the current workforce.

With LRT transit operational in about a month's time and a younger workforce that is less reliant on travel with personal vehicles, Pawlicz doesn't see that being a major issue.

The bottom floor of the building will house a small team, but it will be mainly left open for group yoga, tai chi and other activities.

On the second floor, customer service will be housed and on the third floor is product development. The fourth floor has a small kitchen, as well as a rooftop patio for employees to use.

With exposed brick walls and original floors exposed in the ceiling, it is a creative re-use of the building. When asked if the design was to help attract younger talent, Pawlicz said the focus is making employees happy in general.

“You have to invest in an environment that people are going to enjoy spending most of their day in."