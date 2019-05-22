Work proceeding on Kitchener townhouse project near McLennan Park

KITCHENER — Work could get underway as early as this summer on the first phase of a major redevelopment near McLennan Park.

Aberdeen Homes, a local developer, is working with the city to finalize site plan approvals for a 116-unit stacked townhouse development, said Janine Oosterveld, a planner with the City of Kitchener.

The development would go on the smallest of three parcels on a 4.89-hectare (12-acre) site that was once a Kitchener Utilities maintenance yard. It's at 83 Elmsdale Dr., a prominent location along Ottawa Street, across from McLennan Park.

Aberdeen has also applied for a number of building permits for site servicing and construction of three blocks of townhomes.

Because the property is a former industrial site, construction cannot begin until the owner files a record of site condition — essentially a certificate giving the site a clean environmental bill of health. Cleanup began in 2015, and the consultant working for Aberdeen Homes expects that record to be issued in mid-July, said Rob Morgan, who co-ordinates development on brownfield sites for the City of Kitchener.

"Once that has been secured I anticipate a lot of activity on that site, which will be very nice for that area," Morgan said in an email.

NovaCore Communities Corp., a Hamilton developer that specializes in rehabilitating former industrial sites, bought the site in August 2015. A study NovaCore commissioned estimated it would cost $10.4 million to clean up the property, which was contaminated with waste such as bricks and rubber as well as zinc, mercury and dichlorobenzene, a chemical that can harm the liver and kidneys.

Aberdeen Homes declined to comment on the development when contacted.

The first development, called Aria, is marketed on Aberdeen's website as "mid-level luxury townhomes" priced from around $350,000. That marketing focused on the site's location, and access to nearby McLennan Park, which at almost 39 hectares is one of the biggest parks in the city, with a toboggan hill, dog park, splash pad and basketball courts.

Those townhomes have pretty much sold out, Morgan said. Aberdeen Homes is marketing another townhouse development, called Parkside Urban Towns, but the website offers no details.