Donor-advised fund can establish legacy

"Yes, they've identified they're philanthropic, yes, they want to start with a foundation, but it might not be top of mind exactly which charity they want to support."

She says a donor-advised fund can give you the opportunity to start small and get to know a charity before making larger grants.

Donor-advised funds can also be used to help establish a legacy of giving and teaching your children about the importance of giving.

"It really is quite a powerful conversation," Button said.

Donor-advised funds aren't free.

The foundations that hold the money before it is granted charge a fee, generally a percentage of total assets, that goes to the administration of the fund and the related costs. The funds also carry some investment risk. If the stock market tanks, losses could reduce the amount of money that you have to give out.

But Button noted that the investment options offered for donor-advised funds tend to be balanced and conservative.

"You're not typically going to get the wild swings of growth, but you're also probably not going get the wild swings negative," she said.

Patel noted that donor-advised funds aren't just for the rich.

The Ottawa Community Foundation allows donors to establish a named fund with as little as $5,000, one of the lowest thresholds in the country.

"We feel strongly that we need to make it accessible to as many people as possible," she said.

Patel also says donors can maintain their anonymity by using a donor-advised fund.

"By working through us, they can retain the anonymous nature of their gift," she said.

By Craig Wong, The Canadian Press