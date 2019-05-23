Influx of elephant seals restricts Point Reyes beach access

POINT REYES NATIONAL SEASHORE, Calif. — An unexpected influx of elephant seals has restricted access to a beach at Point Reyes National Seashore northwest of San Francisco.

The National Park Service closed entry to the Drakes Beach area this week after storms and high tides brought 200 elephant seals ashore, making it unsafe to walk from the parking lot to the beach.

The only exception to the closure is between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekends and federal holidays when park staffers are present.

Massive elephant seals spend most of their time at sea.