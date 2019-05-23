Metrolinx investigating videos showing people taking photos on Kitchener GO station tracks

Metrolinx is investigating after footage surfaced of people standing on train tracks and taking cellphone photos outside the Kitchener GO station Thursday morning.

The videos, posted to Twitter by Carly Mohr, who lives in Tavistock, show a man appearing to stand in the middle of the tracks taking photos of a group of people gathered on the tracks and the platform's yellow line.

Mohr told the Star she was waiting for the GO train when she noticed the group. The man with the cellphone camera "originally was just taking photos from the inside track but then moved further to the other side," she said.

Mohr said a train rolled into the station 30 seconds after she stopped filming, forcing the man to run across the tracks to get back to the platform.

"I thought he actually got hit because I heard screaming as the train's horn blared."

The man made it to the platform unharmed.

The video was brought to the attention of Metrolinx's senior media manager Anne Marie Aikins, who subsequently alerted GO Transit Safety to initiate an investigation.

"You cannot beat a train. Imagine the hell your family would go thru after receiving the news," she wrote in a tweet.

"What we saw out there today was just incredibly stupid and incredibly dangerous," Metrolinx spokesperson Matt Llewellyn told the Star. "You think you're doing something innocuous by taking a photo while standing on the tracks, but you're really putting yourself in grave danger."

GO trains can travel up to 145 kilometres an hour and it can be surprisingly difficult to hear one coming, Llewellyn said .