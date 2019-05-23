California says it's now in compliance with US Real ID rules

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Department of Motor Vehicles says it is now in full compliance with federal requirements for so-called Real ID driver licenses or identification cards.

The state says it received notification of approval by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday.

Applicants initially had to provide one proof of residency, but Homeland Security later decided two are needed.

Real ID cardholders who only submitted one proof of residency will receive an address verification letter that must be signed and mailed back.