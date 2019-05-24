Officials confirm 3 cases of rat lungworm disease in Hawaii

HONOLULU — Hawaii officials say there have been three new cases of rat lungworm disease contracted by visitors.

News outlets reported Thursday that the state health department received confirmation from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of three unrelated cases diagnosed in visitors to Hawaii island.

The disease can have debilitating effects on an infected person's brain and spinal cord.

All three who contracted the illness were adults who live on the mainland and visited the Big Island in December 2018 and early January and late February this year.