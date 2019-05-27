Ontario's hefty investment into rural internet a 'great step forward' in Wilmot

Hallman believes, also, that the service is essential for farmers, and allows businesses in rural areas to stay competitive with the rest of the province.

“At this point in time, there are so many areas that are underserved by the internet, and it does create problems,” said Wilmot Mayor Les Armstrong in an interview with the Independent.

“It is is extremely important we get that. It’s going to take time; everything takes time and money to get done”

Armstrong believes it is the responsibility of both the provincial and federal government to take care of the important issue that affects many people in the country and province. Hallman added that she believes the responsibility should be a balance between the federal and provincial government too.

“The province showing they’re making a commitment toward it is good, it’s unusual that they’re making a commitment putting money to something, when they’re taking away an awful a lot from everything else,” said Armstrong.

“We were informed by the prime minister when he was here to visit with us that the internet their working on nationwide, rural wide, should be in place by 2030 and 95 per cent of it is supposed to be placed by 2025. Everybody is working on it.”

"I've heard too many stories about parents sitting in fast-food restaurants or going to the local library to get Wifi for their kids' homework," McNaughton said in the press conference last week. "We want rural residents and businesses to be able to stream high-speed internet from their homes, farms and businesses. It's time smaller communities across the province joined the digital economy."

McNaughton was joined by Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs Minister Ernie Hardeman for the announcement, who said that access to high-speed Internet has become a part of doing business.

"Affordable broadband connectivity is essential in rural Ontario to allow families to stay in touch, connect businesses with the world, and ensure Ontario is open for business and open for jobs," Hardeman said. "Our government made a commitment to bring high-speed Internet connectivity to the people of rural Ontario. Today, we're taking the next step in that commitment."

In 2017, the Region of Waterloo and surrounding municipalities agreed to invest in the SWIFT project, a program that aims to build fibre optic networks in the province, which will, in turn, bring faster and cheaper internet to people.

In the Canadian federal budget, Justin Trudeau’s Liberals pledged up to $1.7 billion over the next 13 years in hopes of providing all Canadians with high-speed internet by 2030.

- With Files from Andrew Smith and the Listowel Banner