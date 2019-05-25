Kitchener sisters did more than collect roadside trash: they analyzed what it consisted of

KITCHENER — The Earth-friendly Galloway sisters can prove we're surrounded by abandoned plastic because they measured it.
Audrey, 16, and Heather, 14, went to nearby parks to collect litter for several hours over several weekends. They filled almost 40 bags with trash, sorted through a sample of it and weighed it.
They found that Kitchener litter is 44 per cent plastic and 25 per cent paper. Metal, glass and other items round out the mess.
They estimate finding more than 6,000 pieces of plastic: straws, bags, wrappers, lids, cups and bottles. Plastic caps and lids were so crumbly they had to pick up each piece by hand.
"Litter is just so up in our face all the time," said Heather. "I am concerned about the future. Because if things keep going on like this, in a couple decades, it's going to look way worse."
The sisters wrote a report on their litter experiment and designed a pie chart to showcase their evidence.
"What we see lying on the side of the street is polluting the whole environment," they wrote. "Birds are using bits of garbage to construct their nests. Plants are surrounded by the litter.
"As the trash soaks into the soil and inevitably washes into our streams and rivers, some of it makes it all the way to the oceans."
It does not surprise Heather that paper and plastic account for most litter, because people walk around with food wrappers made of paper and plastic.
What surprises Audrey is that people so easily throw their wrappers on the ground.
The girls want to spread the word: Stop being careless. Use a garbage bin.
Businesses should develop containers that are fully compostable, they argue. Small businesses should clean up around their properties.
They found the trash in a park near their home, behind a library branch and near the parking lot at Huron Heights Secondary.
"We believe that the people of Kitchener are better than this," the girls said. "This is now a worldwide problem that everyone can help fix."
jouthit@therecord.com
Twitter: @OuthitRecord
Twitter: @OuthitRecord
KITCHENER — The Earth-friendly Galloway sisters can prove we're surrounded by abandoned plastic because they measured it.
Audrey, 16, and Heather, 14, went to nearby parks to collect litter for several hours over several weekends. They filled almost 40 bags with trash, sorted through a sample of it and weighed it.
They found that Kitchener litter is 44 per cent plastic and 25 per cent paper. Metal, glass and other items round out the mess.
They estimate finding more than 6,000 pieces of plastic: straws, bags, wrappers, lids, cups and bottles. Plastic caps and lids were so crumbly they had to pick up each piece by hand.
"Litter is just so up in our face all the time," said Heather. "I am concerned about the future. Because if things keep going on like this, in a couple decades, it's going to look way worse."
The sisters wrote a report on their litter experiment and designed a pie chart to showcase their evidence.
"What we see lying on the side of the street is polluting the whole environment," they wrote. "Birds are using bits of garbage to construct their nests. Plants are surrounded by the litter.
"As the trash soaks into the soil and inevitably washes into our streams and rivers, some of it makes it all the way to the oceans."
It does not surprise Heather that paper and plastic account for most litter, because people walk around with food wrappers made of paper and plastic.
What surprises Audrey is that people so easily throw their wrappers on the ground.
The girls want to spread the word: Stop being careless. Use a garbage bin.
Businesses should develop containers that are fully compostable, they argue. Small businesses should clean up around their properties.
They found the trash in a park near their home, behind a library branch and near the parking lot at Huron Heights Secondary.
"We believe that the people of Kitchener are better than this," the girls said. "This is now a worldwide problem that everyone can help fix."
jouthit@therecord.com
Twitter: @OuthitRecord
Twitter: @OuthitRecord
KITCHENER — The Earth-friendly Galloway sisters can prove we're surrounded by abandoned plastic because they measured it.
Audrey, 16, and Heather, 14, went to nearby parks to collect litter for several hours over several weekends. They filled almost 40 bags with trash, sorted through a sample of it and weighed it.
They found that Kitchener litter is 44 per cent plastic and 25 per cent paper. Metal, glass and other items round out the mess.
They estimate finding more than 6,000 pieces of plastic: straws, bags, wrappers, lids, cups and bottles. Plastic caps and lids were so crumbly they had to pick up each piece by hand.
"Litter is just so up in our face all the time," said Heather. "I am concerned about the future. Because if things keep going on like this, in a couple decades, it's going to look way worse."
The sisters wrote a report on their litter experiment and designed a pie chart to showcase their evidence.
"What we see lying on the side of the street is polluting the whole environment," they wrote. "Birds are using bits of garbage to construct their nests. Plants are surrounded by the litter.
"As the trash soaks into the soil and inevitably washes into our streams and rivers, some of it makes it all the way to the oceans."
It does not surprise Heather that paper and plastic account for most litter, because people walk around with food wrappers made of paper and plastic.
What surprises Audrey is that people so easily throw their wrappers on the ground.
The girls want to spread the word: Stop being careless. Use a garbage bin.
Businesses should develop containers that are fully compostable, they argue. Small businesses should clean up around their properties.
They found the trash in a park near their home, behind a library branch and near the parking lot at Huron Heights Secondary.
"We believe that the people of Kitchener are better than this," the girls said. "This is now a worldwide problem that everyone can help fix."
jouthit@therecord.com
Twitter: @OuthitRecord
Twitter: @OuthitRecord