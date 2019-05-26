Man, found face down in water, pulled from Victoria Park lake

KITCHENER — Paramedics rushed a man to hospital Saturday evening after two police officers pulled him from the Victoria Park lake without vital signs.

Waterloo Regional Police said medical staff were working to save the man, who remains in hospital in serious condition. He was placed in the intensive care unit overnight Saturday.

The 53-year-old Kitchener man was found face-down and reportedly had no heartbeat when the officers dove in and pulled him from the water. Police say they were called to the park about 6:25 p.m. for a report of "a male in distress" in the water.

"Police arrived and located a male floating face-down in the water. Officers entered the water and rescued the male by pulling him to shore," Waterloo Regional Police said in a statement.

The officers performed CPR on the man, before firefighters took over and eventually paramedics rushed him to Grand River Hospital.

"He was already removed from the water when our crews took over, performed CPR and used our defibrillator, and continued to work on the patient until EMS arrived," said Kitchener Fire platoon chief Andy O'Reilly.

"It's hard to know what happened. Police doing CPR on him could have been enough to get a heartbeat back."

Police are investigating the incident, but could offer few details around why the man was in the water. The incident happened shortly after a heavy downpour hit downtown Kitchener.

"At this time, there is no information to determine the incident is suspicious in nature," police said, in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.