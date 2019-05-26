Fire at Kitchener home sends two to hospital

News May 26, 2019 by Greg Mercer Waterloo Region Record

KITCHENER — The Ontario Fire Marshal's office says a fire at a home on Silver Aspen Crescent that sent two people to hospital Saturday afternoon was started by a cigarette.

The home's front window was blown out in the fire, which started around 2 p.m. in the Forest Heights neighbourhood.

Dave Emberlin, an investigator with the fire marshall's office, said it's believed the fire began when a couch in the front living room ingnited.

The home didn't have any working smoke alarms, he said. A woman was sleeping in the house at the time, and a man woke her up when he came back inside.

He was taken to hospital in Hamilton with serious injuries, while the woman, who jumped out a back window, was treated for smoke inhalation at a Kitchener hospital.

The blaze caused around $300,000 in damage, investigators said.

gmercer@therecord.com

Twitter: @MercerRecord

