Fire at Kitchener home sends two to hospital

KITCHENER — The Ontario Fire Marshal's office says a fire at a home on Silver Aspen Crescent that sent two people to hospital Saturday afternoon was started by a cigarette.

The home's front window was blown out in the fire, which started around 2 p.m. in the Forest Heights neighbourhood.

Dave Emberlin, an investigator with the fire marshall's office, said it's believed the fire began when a couch in the front living room ingnited.

The home didn't have any working smoke alarms, he said. A woman was sleeping in the house at the time, and a man woke her up when he came back inside.