The friendly face of the Oakville amalgamation resistance

Municipalities tend to draw less attention than the higher-tier governments. Municipal elections consistently have the lowest voter turnout and citizens tend to have the least understanding of the role their local municipality plays in their lives.

Robertson and We Love Oakville want to raise the level of engagement and help people to understand why their local government is important.

“It’s an important level of government and people don’t pay that much attention to it, but it's the streets we drive on, the garbage that’s picked up. It affects all sorts of our day-to-day living, it’s really very, very important and people do underestimate the value of the municipalities,” said Robertson.

The possibility of amalgamation has been widely opposed by municipal leaders across Halton. Many have argued the smaller municipalities create better value for taxpayers and have representatives who are far more accessible than the upper tiers.

Provincial representatives, including local ones, have maintained that the review is about determining the most effective forms of local government without providing detail of exactly what that means.

When Vic Fedeli, the minister of finance, was in Burlington on May 16 he was asked multiple times by both local media and business people about what the review will result in. He said he couldn’t say what the findings will be but that they are open to a variety of possibilities.

“The report will come out sometime, I’m guessing mid-fall, end of September, October, but there are absolutely no preconceived ideas on this whatsoever,” said Fedeli.

That lack of concrete answers on what the review will result in has led to some questioning the transparency of the process.

Robertson believes that any major change should be put to the voting public.

“It’s really, really important that our community knows what’s going on. This would be a major change for us in Halton. If they were to change our two-tier system in any way, they’d be doing it without due process without democratic voting,” said Robertson.

