Want to know the inside story of Waterloo? Walk and learn this summer

Ever wanted to know the story behind the grist mill at Waterloo Park? Or even how Waterloo Park was created? You have an opportunity this summer.
Kae Elgie and Philippe Elsworthy of Architectural Conservancy Ontario North Waterloo branch, will be hosting two series of walking tours to give those interested the inside scoop about the city.
The set of tours have been dubbed “Building Waterloo.”
The pair will host two five-part weekly walking tours, covering the following:
Tour one starts with the founding of Waterloo by Abraham Erb and the arrival of German immigrants in the 1820s.
Tour two introduces Waterloo's first developer, John Hoffman, and early industrialization.
Tour three looks at the industrial boom of the 1880s, 1890s and 1900s and the sophistication of the Victorian era.
Tour four focuses on Waterloo in the 1920s and 1930s, the end of locally-owned companies.
Tour five discusses modern Waterloo, its birth as a city in 1948, its rebirth as an urban shopping centre in 1960, and its continuing evolution.
The cost is $10 and includes $7 off a snack or beverage at one of UpTown Waterloo’s historic venues after the tour.
Building Waterloo was originally developed as a two-hour walking tour for the 2014 Building Waterloo Region Festival of Architecture and Design, and was offered several times in 2014 and 2015.
"After many requests, we decided to bring it back — and make it more fun by ending up in some of our favourite UpTown Waterloo heritage buildings," said Elgie.
The first set of tours start June 9, and continue on June 16, July 14, July 28 and Aug. 4. The second set starts Aug. 11, continues Sept. 8, Sept. 22, Oct. 6 and Oct. 20.
For more information or to sign up for the walk, visit https://www.eventbrite.ca/o/kae-elgie-and-phil-elsworthy-for-architectural-conservancy-ontario-aco-north-waterloo-region-branch-17843068245.
