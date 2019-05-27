‘We’re a government that listens’: Doug Ford cancels retroactive cuts to municipalities

"The only poll that's going to count is in (three) years and the question's going to be is this province better off than it was four years prior."

While the province disputes city hall's math on the scope of the cuts, Ford is mindful that mid-year changes unveiled in April's provincial budget were unfair to municipalities that had already locked down their spending plans.

But the premier ducked repeated questions on the tally for his U-turn, and the impact on a deficit that is $10.3 billion this year.

Monday's capitulation came after Tory spent Saturday canvassing the riding of Conservative MPP Robin Martin (Eglinton-Lawrence).

The mayor has been campaigning against the cuts for weeks, and was warning residents that Ford's government has hurt the city.

Despite his retreat, Ford still wants municipalities to conduct audits and find ways to trim spending, providing $7.3 million in provincial cash to hire auditors and consultants.

The province's decision applies to all affected cities and towns in Ontario.

"We have to send a clear message. We just can't continue on the status quo," the premier said.

Ford did not attend the legislature's daily question period, where NDP Leader Andrea Horwath slammed the government for "having to go back to the drawing board" because of a lack of proper consultation.

"Any government worth its salt would have the conversation with its partners in advance," she said.

Green Leader Mike Schreiner was more blunt. "I hope the premier begins treating other levels of government as partners, not punching bags," he said.

Elation and relief were expressed privately in Toronto city hall offices Monday morning when Ford and Clark made their climbdown official.

The news was expected, however, because it followed significant discussions between city hall officials and Ford advisers over the preceding 48 hours.

Even so, Queen's Park is leaving one major cut in place: a clawback of an increase in municipalities' share of the provincial gas tax that will eventually cost Toronto $100 million per year that was earmarked for TTC repairs and maintenance.

City officials, speaking on background in order to discuss internal machinations, said that cut could be accommodated because it affects Toronto's capital budget, which allows for long-term borrowing.

The other retroactive cuts that hit Toronto's operating budget — which must by law be balanced every year with no deficits — was the "nightmare scenario" that had to be scrapped, they said.

Another point of uncertainty for city hall is whether Ford will try for deep cuts again in 2020.

While Toronto is likely to take up the Conservatives' offer of money for an outside auditor, Tory has made it clear he will look at efficiencies but not core service cuts that affect the vulnerable.

In a statement, Tory thanked Torontonians, city councillors, city staff and Ontario mayors who stood with him in pressuring Ford to cancel the cuts.

The mayor also thanked Ford — with whom he spoke on the phone Monday morning — and Clark for listening to the loud, sustained feedback.

"In speaking with Premier Ford this morning, I reiterated Toronto's willingness to work with them on what for us has been a continuous search for efficiencies each and every year, with our focus continuing to be on ways we can achieve them without jeopardizing core services our residents expect," the statement says.

"I am hopeful this process will be truly collaborative, and that we will have the time to identify a reasonable number of efficiencies that can be achieved, without having to make cuts to important services."

A council member who has been an outspoken critic of the public health cuts also weighed in.

"In reversing his short-sighted and harmful retroactive cuts to public health and child care, Premier Ford has done the right thing," said Councillor Joe Cressy (Ward 10 Spadina Fort-York).

Cressy chairs the board of health and led public opposition to the cuts to public health, holding a series of news conferences at city hall to point to the dangers of reducing funding for social programs delivered by municipalities, including school nutrition programs.

"It's clear that a wave of opposition right across Ontario and across the political spectrum created the conditions for this reversal," he said.

However, Cressy added, it remains unclear whether the province is still committed to the cuts next year. "In the days and weeks ahead, we must ensure that future cuts do not proceed," he said.

With files from David Rider and Francine Kopun

Robert Benzie is the Star's Queen's Park bureau chief and a reporter covering Ontario politics. Follow him on Twitter: @robertbenzie

Rob Ferguson is a Toronto-based reporter covering Ontario politics. Follow him on Twitter: @robferguson1

