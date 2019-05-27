Cambridge physician found to have committed act of professional misconduct

Takhar previously told the Times the issues come from a time when the region was underserviced by physicians.

“We were expanding very rapidly. This is the time when they had concerns. We were expanding rapidly, probably myself, I would say too rapidly,” she said.

According to the facts of the hearing, between December 2013 and December 2015, the practices of Takhar and her associate lead physician at the Franklin Family Health Organization, Dr. Jodie Wang, grew quickly, with the total patients at the facility increasing from 8,774 to 18,123.

Seven physicians took care of the rostered patients, but when doctors left, Takhar and Wang took most of them on. Takhar’s individual patient count went from 4,453 to 7,282.

While patients were enrolled with individual physicians, the Franklin office used a shared care model in which patients could book an appointment or walk in on the weekend to see any one of the doctors.

The rapid growth caused problems implementing the shared care model and that contributed to maintaining the standard of practice, according to details as part of the hearing.

Of the charts reviewed, it was found: information was missing in the comprehensive patient profiles of patients rostered to her, including social history, past medical history, preventive health history and immunizations; progress notes were frequently incomplete or vague for history, physical examination, diagnosis, plan, and followup; patient charts lacked appropriate diabetes care documentation regarding a diabetic patient and a potentially diabetic patient whose care was reviewed; and patient charts did not document the clinical indication for tests she ordered or medications prescribed.

In terms of clinical care, it was found Takhar didn’t meet the standard of practice in the profession with: letters referring patients to specialists for consultation did not set out all the necessary clinical details; followup on test results for patients and patients for whom she had ordered tests was inconsistent, and necessary followup was sometimes delayed or missed; followup for her patients regarding recommended preventive health care was inconsistent, including for pap smears, mammograms, fecal occult blood tests and immunizations; vitamin B12 injections were given without documented clinical indication, and the chart did not indicate why oral B12 was not given instead; testing was ordered that appeared to be excessive and lacking documented clinical indication in some cases, including blood work and ECHO cardiograms; necessary physical examinations were not always documented; followup for patients with hypertension was sometimes not carried out; antibiotics were prescribed to some patients without noting clinical indication in the chart, and in one instance there was no indication why primary care guidelines were not followed in an ear infection with a child; and medications were prescribed to some patients without noting a clear clinical indication in the chart.

