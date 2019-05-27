GRCA conducting flood mitigation strategy in New Hamburg after receiving federal grant

The Grand River Conservation Authority (GRCA) is undertaking a Flood Mitigation Study for New Hamburg in Wilmot Township, thanks to a $90,000 grant from the federal National Disaster Mitigation Program (NDMP). The NDMP grant will contribute up to 50 per cent of the project’s funding, with the remaining amount to be funded through the GRCA’s land sale reserves. The project is expected to cost approximately $180,000.

In response to recent flood events, and following discussions with Township of Wilmot staff and New Hamburg residents, the GRCA applied for the NDMP funding in September 2018. Field work and background information review is expected to include the acquisition of bathymetric topography, a survey of existing flood-prone infrastructure, a review of privately completed flood damage assessments, and compilation of data related to recent flooding.

It is anticipated that the project will provide updated flood zone mapping for the area, an estimated average of annual flood damages, a preliminary review of potential options to mitigate flood risk along the Nith River in New Hamburg, and an initial cost-benefit analysis to determine the feasibility of potential options.

As part of the study, the GRCA will be holding at least two Public Information Centres, with the first expected to take place in late spring or early summer.