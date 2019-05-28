Where to watch the Raptors play in Kitchener-Waterloo

With the NBA finals upon us, we’ve saved you the time and listed four places you can go to watch the Eastern Conference champion Toronto Raptors take on the Golden State Warriors.

If the Eastern Conference Championships are any indication, however, you might want to plan ahead. Local bars were packed for Game 6 on Saturday night and the entire finals series is expected to be the same.

“We had a great night on Saturday,” said Steve “Soupy” Campbell, co-owner of Morty’s Pub in Waterloo.

Gradually, more and more Raptors fans have been lining the seats at Morty’s.