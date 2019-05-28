Waterloo extends help for sudden water bill spikes

WATERLOO — It's alarming for all involved when someone gets a surprise water bill that's at least three times higher than their normal bill.
It's typically caused by an undetected leak in a toilet or water softener. Sometimes the cause is never found.
The distraught customer can't fathom what went wrong or how to pay it. The city water utility has to spend time and money figuring out what went wrong, arguing with upset customers, and defending its demand for full payment.
This happens more than 400 times a year, on average. "It seems once a year we see a story of real, real hardship," Mayor Dave Jaworsky said.
Waterloo council unanimously approved a response Monday. Beginning June 1, city hall will spend up to $50,000 annually in public funds to ease surprise water bills for residential customers caught off-guard by undetected leaks.
The 'high water bill adjustment policy' is pitched partly as compassion and partly as good business practice.
Other cities across southwestern Ontario have similar polices in place, including Kitchener, Cambridge, London, Guelph and Hamilton.
Effectively, the customer and public will split the difference one time on a bill that's at least three times higher than normal.
An example: if your average water bill is $148 but suddenly hits $444, you would pay $296 and the city would cover $148.
There are restrictions. The water bill has to be at least triple the average for the customer. Relief is only available for detached homes, duplexes or triplexes.
You qualify only once per decade. You must apply within 90 days of receiving the bill and the maximum relief is $2,000.
You can't qualify for filling a pool, or if your property was vacant or unattended, or if the lost water is due to theft, vandalism or construction damage.
Council justifies the financial aid in part by pointing to the time spent by city staff to respond to billing complaints. Efforts include visits to the home, multiple contacts with the customer, and responding to potential challenges.
"It is something that dominates our world ... at times," said Todd Chapman, manager of programs for Waterloo utilities.
Waterloo is considering advanced water meters that would more quickly reveal billing anomalies, but such meters remain several years away.
jouthit@therecord.com
Twitter: @OuthitRecord
Twitter: @OuthitRecord
WATERLOO — It's alarming for all involved when someone gets a surprise water bill that's at least three times higher than their normal bill.
It's typically caused by an undetected leak in a toilet or water softener. Sometimes the cause is never found.
The distraught customer can't fathom what went wrong or how to pay it. The city water utility has to spend time and money figuring out what went wrong, arguing with upset customers, and defending its demand for full payment.
This happens more than 400 times a year, on average. "It seems once a year we see a story of real, real hardship," Mayor Dave Jaworsky said.
Waterloo council unanimously approved a response Monday. Beginning June 1, city hall will spend up to $50,000 annually in public funds to ease surprise water bills for residential customers caught off-guard by undetected leaks.
The 'high water bill adjustment policy' is pitched partly as compassion and partly as good business practice.
Other cities across southwestern Ontario have similar polices in place, including Kitchener, Cambridge, London, Guelph and Hamilton.
Effectively, the customer and public will split the difference one time on a bill that's at least three times higher than normal.
An example: if your average water bill is $148 but suddenly hits $444, you would pay $296 and the city would cover $148.
There are restrictions. The water bill has to be at least triple the average for the customer. Relief is only available for detached homes, duplexes or triplexes.
You qualify only once per decade. You must apply within 90 days of receiving the bill and the maximum relief is $2,000.
You can't qualify for filling a pool, or if your property was vacant or unattended, or if the lost water is due to theft, vandalism or construction damage.
Council justifies the financial aid in part by pointing to the time spent by city staff to respond to billing complaints. Efforts include visits to the home, multiple contacts with the customer, and responding to potential challenges.
"It is something that dominates our world ... at times," said Todd Chapman, manager of programs for Waterloo utilities.
Waterloo is considering advanced water meters that would more quickly reveal billing anomalies, but such meters remain several years away.
jouthit@therecord.com
Twitter: @OuthitRecord
Twitter: @OuthitRecord
WATERLOO — It's alarming for all involved when someone gets a surprise water bill that's at least three times higher than their normal bill.
It's typically caused by an undetected leak in a toilet or water softener. Sometimes the cause is never found.
The distraught customer can't fathom what went wrong or how to pay it. The city water utility has to spend time and money figuring out what went wrong, arguing with upset customers, and defending its demand for full payment.
This happens more than 400 times a year, on average. "It seems once a year we see a story of real, real hardship," Mayor Dave Jaworsky said.
Waterloo council unanimously approved a response Monday. Beginning June 1, city hall will spend up to $50,000 annually in public funds to ease surprise water bills for residential customers caught off-guard by undetected leaks.
The 'high water bill adjustment policy' is pitched partly as compassion and partly as good business practice.
Other cities across southwestern Ontario have similar polices in place, including Kitchener, Cambridge, London, Guelph and Hamilton.
Effectively, the customer and public will split the difference one time on a bill that's at least three times higher than normal.
An example: if your average water bill is $148 but suddenly hits $444, you would pay $296 and the city would cover $148.
There are restrictions. The water bill has to be at least triple the average for the customer. Relief is only available for detached homes, duplexes or triplexes.
You qualify only once per decade. You must apply within 90 days of receiving the bill and the maximum relief is $2,000.
You can't qualify for filling a pool, or if your property was vacant or unattended, or if the lost water is due to theft, vandalism or construction damage.
Council justifies the financial aid in part by pointing to the time spent by city staff to respond to billing complaints. Efforts include visits to the home, multiple contacts with the customer, and responding to potential challenges.
"It is something that dominates our world ... at times," said Todd Chapman, manager of programs for Waterloo utilities.
Waterloo is considering advanced water meters that would more quickly reveal billing anomalies, but such meters remain several years away.
jouthit@therecord.com
Twitter: @OuthitRecord
Twitter: @OuthitRecord