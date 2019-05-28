Cycling Into the Future wants to see every kid in Waterloo Region on a bike

WATERLOO REGION — It began with a simple enough idea.

Phil Martin was a teacher at Sheppard Public School in Kitchener when he saw a student cycling across busy Weber Street, and thought kids needed a way to learn to ride on roads with knowledge and skill.

Soon he was creating a program, Cycling Into the Future, that in its first year was taught at six local schools.

Now, five years later, the program has trained more than 5,000 kids to ride safely and confidently in traffic. This year alone it will teach 1,500 kids across Waterloo Region.

But it's setting its sights higher. The program has a full-time executive director, is in the process of becoming a charity, and hopes within five years to ensure every Grade 5 student in the region has a bike if they want one, and gets the training to use it.

"We're well on our way," said Martin. The region has about 6,000 Grade 5 students, "so we're about a quarter of the way there."

Cycling Into the Future is committed to including all children. Any kid that doesn't know how to ride a bike will get learn-to-ride instructions. Any kid who can't get a bike for the course gets a refurbished bike to keep. Any kid who can't get a helmet gets one to keep. It will work with parents and teachers to adapt the course for a child with a challenge who can't participate fully in the standard course.

Over the years, it has given away about 500 bikes and 500 helmets, and taught cycling to more than 200 kids — many of them new Canadians — who had never been on a bike.

"There are hundreds of stories," said Martin. "What it means for a kid to learn how to ride is very significant — the sense of accomplishment. I remember one kid, he was riding across the schoolyard and he'd say, 'This is the fourth time I've done that.' Then he'd ride to the other side and say, 'This is the fifth time I've done that.' This kid was jubilant."

The six-part curriculum teaches kids road rules and safety, how to fix a flat tire and how to ride on the street.