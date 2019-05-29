Pot smokers had to line up to get into Ajax Smōk shop

He noted the store is big and construction took time.

“I wanted to make sure the retail experience was correct. I wanted the quality right,” Altman said.

The outlet is 4,000 square feet, with the retail space covering 2,800 sq. ft.

He has 12 employees. Customers have to be at least 19 years old to enter and buy cannabis.

He buys his cannabis from the Ontario Cannabis Store, which is the wholesaler to all outlets in the province.

John Fertile of Ajax was one of the first customers in the store.

“I knew the store was opening up. I was online watching for it,” he said.

He is a medical marijuana user, using it because he has multiple sclerosis.

He’s not a fan of the legislation surrounding cannabis, noting he has to pay higher prices in a store.

“It’s forcing the medical community to pay more for stuff,” he said. “It’s not ideal.”

He had been buying from a medical supplier, but it had been raided and shut down.

The Smōk outlet offers pre-rolled joints, along with paraphernalia needed to smoke marijuana.

Customers can use one of about a dozen computers to place an order and then go to the counter to pickup it up. They can also walk up to the counter and order.

When ordering using a computer, it shows the THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol) percentage for the specific brand. The THC is the active ingredient in marijuana that produces the high a user feels.

It also lists the level of CBD (cannabidiol), which doesn’t have a psychoactive effect.

