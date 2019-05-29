Can cannabis cure what ails you? Alberta pot producer teams up with Harvard to find out

“Those trials will either prove that our formulation works, or that it doesn’t,” Croome said.

“I think this is a truly massive relationship for us. It’s groundbreaking.”

Croome acknowledged that the process will be timely and expensive, but is confident the results will open new markets for Atlas around the world in the multibillion-dollar industry.

The lack of hard science on cannabis means producers are currently not allowed to advertise that their products can treat specific ailments.

Read more:

Cannabis producers caught off guard by Health Canada’s ‘disruptive’ new application requirements

Newly licensed Edmonton cannabis producer says no to recreational market

Edmonton pot grower teams with University of Alberta to turn waste into energy

“It’s going to take a few years to really prove the efficacy, I think, to the standard that doctors and pharmacists want to see. Which is ultimately what we’re trying to do,” Croome said.

“But we do believe that within a year we’ll have some really good efficacy data we can use that will push the envelope.”

Atlas got its initial sales licence from Health Canada in December to obtain, sell and distribute cannabis products, but the company chose to use that licence to sell exclusively to medical patients rather than enter the recreational market.

The company expects to produce 5,500 kilograms of dried cannabis annually at its Lac Ste. Anne facility, though its primary focus is on refining the plant in-house into pure, isolated cannabinoid concentrates and specialized medical formulations after its own polling found 80 per cent of customers are moving from smoking dried flowers to using extracts.

Croome said it’s not just doctors, but also potential patients who are waiting for the hard science before they trust medical cannabis.

“There’s a lot of people that don’t want to take something unless they know 100 per cent what it’s going to do,” he said.

This is not the first time Atlas has partnered with a post-secondary institution. In September, the company announced the Cannabis Waste Project partnership with the University of Alberta, which aims to develop strategies for converting cannabis waste into electricity on site and explore responsible water management practices in cannabis production.

Atlas plans to roll out its Lac Ste. Anne facility in three phases, with the potential to eventually exceed a million square feet. The company is also working on expanding into Europe, Croome said.

– Kevin Maimann is an Edmonton-based reporter covering education and marijuana legalization. Follow him on Twitter: @TheMaimann

