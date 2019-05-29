Raptors fan gets scammed buying playoff tickets online, loses $700: Waterloo Regional Police

A Toronto Raptors fan from Kitchener is out $700 and a playoff ticket after being scammed online last week, according to Waterloo Regional Police.
On May 23, WRPS received a fraud report after the victim attempted to purchase Toronto Raptors playoff tickets through a buy/sell website.
The prospective buyer sent $700 to the seller, but didn't receive the tickets in return, police say.
Police have received several similar reports for sporting events and concerts.
The following are tips to help avoid being scammed online when purchasing tickets:
1. If the ticket price is too good of a bargain, it probably is
2. Buy tickets from a reputable commercial website or the team's official website
3. Be careful with in-person sales too, tickets could be fake
4. Never provide confidential information online
Police added that people can visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre website at: http://www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca/index-eng.htm.
