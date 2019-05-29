Raptors fan gets scammed buying playoff tickets online, loses $700: Waterloo Regional Police

A Toronto Raptors fan from Kitchener is out $700 and a playoff ticket after being scammed online last week, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

On May 23, WRPS received a fraud report after the victim attempted to purchase Toronto Raptors playoff tickets through a buy/sell website.

The prospective buyer sent $700 to the seller, but didn't receive the tickets in return, police say.

Police have received several similar reports for sporting events and concerts.