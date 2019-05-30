Waymo bringing self-driving trucks to Phoenix area freeways

PHOENIX — Google's self-driving vehicle division says it's bringing autonomous trucks to the Phoenix area.

Waymo announced Wednesday that its fully self-driving tractor-trailers will start driving on freeways this week and will expand to more routes over time.

Waymo's self-driving passenger vehicles are ubiquitous in the eastern Phoenix and its suburbs, where the company conducts extensive testing and runs a taxi service.

The company says the big trucks use the same sensors as passenger vehicles but they're configured differently. The testing will start with two drivers in each rig.