WHAT'S GOING ON HERE: New public art on Charles Street in Kitchener

New public art is catching some eyes on Charles Street in downtown Kitchener.
The near-20-foot-tall piece of art, called Because Cats Can't Fly, was erected last week across from the Charles Street LRT stop.
The piece is one of 10 at different LRT stops across Kitchener and Waterloo. It depicts a cat on a bicycle atop a gear.
Created by Veronica and Edwin Dam de Nogales, the piece is inspired by the gear of local industry, bicycles and clocks.
"It is a welcoming landmark that speaks to the community's past and present, a focal point for an evolving neighbourhood filled with people of all ages, who value healthy living and sense of play," reads the Region of Waterloo's description.
The total cost for all 10 pieces is $875,000.
