WHAT'S GOING ON HERE: New public art on Charles Street in Kitchener

New public art is catching some eyes on Charles Street in downtown Kitchener.

The near-20-foot-tall piece of art, called Because Cats Can't Fly, was erected last week across from the Charles Street LRT stop.

The piece is one of 10 at different LRT stops across Kitchener and Waterloo. It depicts a cat on a bicycle atop a gear.

Created by Veronica and Edwin Dam de Nogales, the piece is inspired by the gear of local industry, bicycles and clocks.