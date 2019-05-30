King Street East in Kitchener is in such bad shape, you can see crumbling asphalt from space — but repairs are coming

KITCHENER — A section of King Street East in south Kitchener has been named among the worst roads by frustrated drivers — and with reason.

It's a potholed, over-patched mess between Highway 401 and Sportsworld Drive, along where big-box retailers have settled.

The road is in such poor shape you can see the asphalt crumbling from space, on satellite views provided by Google maps.

Driving it you can't help but think, 'Wow, they really let this road fall apart.'