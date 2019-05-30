King Street East in Kitchener is in such bad shape, you can see crumbling asphalt from space — but repairs are coming

KITCHENER — A section of King Street East in south Kitchener has been named among the worst roads by frustrated drivers — and with reason.
It's a potholed, over-patched mess between Highway 401 and Sportsworld Drive, along where big-box retailers have settled.
The road is in such poor shape you can see the asphalt crumbling from space, on satellite views provided by Google maps.
Driving it you can't help but think, 'Wow, they really let this road fall apart.'
On Thursday, the Canadian Automobile Association named King Street East the third-worst road in Ontario's western region, after conducting an online public poll to rank the province's worst roads.
It turns out repairs may begin next year.
"Periodic spot repairs and resurfacing have been done over the years but the road is now in need of full reconstruction," said Peter Linn, a senior project manager with Waterloo Region.
The section between Sportsworld Drive and the 401 "is in poor condition and at the end of its serviceable life."
Regional council tentatively plans to spend almost $5 million to rebuild the crumbling section in 2020 and 2021, as part of a bigger road project stretching to the Freeport bridge over the Grand River.
Phasing of the work is not finalized but "the road between Sportsworld and the 401 is in the worst shape so it will likely go first," Linn said.
The nonprofit automobile association welcomes King Street repairs, after conducting its annual survey to identify poor roads and raise awareness.
"Our bottom line is to figure out how to get these roads fixed," said Raymond Chan, spokesperson for CAA South Central Ontario.
No roads in Waterloo Region are named among the 10 worst in Ontario in 2019. The worst road in the province is Eglinton Avenue East in Toronto, the association found in its survey.
For the provincial survey, people complained about roads in half of Ontario's municipalities. Most respondents said potholes or crumbling pavement is a bigger concern than congestion.
Drivers account for 75 per cent of votes cast. Pedestrians and cyclists account for the rest.
jouthit@therecord.com
Twitter: @OuthitRecord
