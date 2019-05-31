Conestoga College opening campus in downtown Kitchener

It had expected to join Wilfrid Laurier University at a new site in Milton, but those plans were upended last fall when a $90-million provincial funding pledge was withdrawn by the new Progressive Conservative government.

The desire to establish a downtown Kitchener presence has existed for years, Tibbits said. "The problem years and years ago is that we didn't have the resources to do this."

Mayor Berry Vrbanovic said he's thrilled to welcome the college's latest expansion.

"We see a renewed focus in the city where it started, right in the heart of the community," he told an audience in the city hall rotunda. "This new investment will be transformational."

Vrbanovic said the international campus will only add to the cultural vibrancy that already exists in the King Street East area, calling it "the multicultural hub of Waterloo Region."

Friday's announcement breathes new life into Market Square, a downtown landmark that has seen the departure of two of its largest tenants in recent months.

GoodLife Fitness closed its gym at the end of the year; Nordia, which operated a 340-person call centre on the building's top floor for 20 years, moved to a new location in Waterloo in April.

The 82,000-square-foot, two-level space formerly occupied by Stantec has been empty since the engineering firm moved to Waterloo in 2016. Several retail and food court units have also been empty for years.

Current tenants include The Waterloo Region Record, Sortable, Service Canada and Trios College.

Market Square was among eight commercial properties in Waterloo Region purchased by Toronto-based real estate investment and management firm Europro in 2017 in a deal valued at about $140 million.

Europro co-founder Josef Jakubovic said attracting Conestoga College was "a dream come true.

"We had a vision of the downtown, we had a vision of how we feel the future of Kitchener will be shaping, and we took a big bet buying the buildings."

The company is investing millions of dollars in renovations at several of the buildings. Significant work is required to get the Market Square space ready for Conestoga College.

The campus' focus on international students may mean Market Square could look to attract groups and services that cater to new Canadians, suggested Craig Haney, vice-president of Europro's Kitchener-Waterloo portfolio.

"Market Square is very big. There's lots of room to host a lot of amenities," he said. "I think we can stop talking about Market Square as being a mall."

bdavis@therecord.com

Twitter: @DavisRecord

