Kitchener resident celebrates $99,385 prize

Sandra Bainbridge of Kitchener won a $99,385.20 prize in the May 22 LOTTO 6/49 draw.

The winning ticket was purchased at Hasty Market on Highview Drive in Kitchener.

Since its launch in June 1982, Ontario LOTTO 6/49 players have won over $12.6 billion in prizes, including 1,372 jackpot wins and 282 Guaranteed $1 Million Prize draws.