Ion and van collide

KITCHENER — Police are investigating the first crash involving an Ion train.
A light rail train was travelling along Duke Street in Kitchener on Friday at 12:30 p.m. when a minivan heading north on Water Street allegedly failed to stop at a red light and was struck by the train, said acting Sgt. Gary Russell of the Waterloo Regional Police.
The driver of the van, a 41-year-old woman, and a passenger in her 40s were taken to hospital by ambulance with what police suspect are minor injuries. Two children, 9 and 11, were also in the van but were not injured.
The operator of the train was not injured.
The driver was later charged with failing to stop at a red light.
The train's front bumper panel was cracked in a few places. Shattered glass from the van littered the street.
"The van is quite damaged. It will probably be written off just given the age and the damage," said Russell, who was at the scene.
As for the train, he said initial estimates put damage at $40,000.
"The train itself will go in for repairs and then will have to come back out for testing again," he said, adding that the tracks were not damaged.
Police spoke with a couple of people who witnessed the crash and also have video from the train and nearby Grand River Transit buses, Russell said.
Workers with Keolis, a partner in the GrandLinq consortium that will operate and maintain the Ion system, were at the scene Friday removing the broken panel from the front of the train. By 1:30 p.m., an operator was able to drive it back to the train maintenance and storage facility on Dutton Drive in Waterloo.
"They're anticipating, based on their initial review, that they would be able to make the repairs and have the vehicle back in service tomorrow (Saturday)," said Thomas Schmidt, commissioner of transportation and environmental services for Waterloo Region.
He was not able to speak to the cost or the extent of damage to the train.
Testing of the 14 light rail trains along with the system will continue as the June 21 launch date for passenger service approaches.
Since April, Ion trains have been travelling faster and more frequently along the 19-kilometre route between the Conestoga station in Waterloo and Fairway station in Kitchener.
Schmidt urged people to make sure they're familiar with the rules of how to behave around a light rail vehicle, whether driving, walking or cycling.
"People do need to be aware that the Ion vehicles are both testing and very shortly will be out operating, and they are big," said Schmidt.
"There are a number of changes that have been made out there in the system, and people should be careful."
