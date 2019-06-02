Kitchener City Hall to host pop-up flavour

Kitchener City Hall will be adding pop-up flavour to its west wing this spring as part of a pilot program called 'PROJECT 220.'
The space at 220 King St. W, formerly occupied by local independent retailer Open Sesame, has sat vacant since it closed at the end of February.
“There’s a few constraints because Carl Zehr Square is going to be reconstructed next summer, and that’s going to impact the access into that retail space, so it didn’t make a lot of sense for us to pursue a long-term tenant there,” said Hilary Abel, the city’s manager of downtown development.
That’s why city staff members recommended that council allow them to experiment.
During community consultations in 2016, people suggested more pop-up happenings — the opportunity for new ideas and offerings to come into the downtown, Abel noted.
"With downtown going through a huge transformation over the next few years, and more residents and workplaces finding their home here, it’s fun to see how this space might be able to respond to the community’s needs,” she said.
The space will essentially provide flexible and inexpensive space to local groups and entrepreneurs from now through spring 2020. A variety of local shops, makers, artists and events will use the space for as little as once day to a few months, to be part of the downtown community.
There's no cost to these "partners" to rent the space, Abel said, but if products are being sold that aren't handmade (art), they are required to purchase a pop-up business licence, which costs $125. They also need to have proof of insurance and cover their own signage.
If the project extends beyond the 11 months it's planned for, a cost-neutral or revenue-generating model may need to be established, she added.
Abel said the calendar is already completely filled through next spring, with purveyors of vintage furniture and clothing, and holiday shops that will rotate artists and crafters during the month of December.
It's being used for two festivals and two art markets before being activated from June 21 to Sept. 6 by FourAll Ice Cream.
The business is currently located in the back of the old Bonnie Stuart Shoes building on Whitney Place and has only three full-time ice cream makers.
Owner Ajoa Mintah said the business is small by design.
“There’s probably more efficient ways to make ice cream. We don’t,” she said. “We make it small batch so we can take a lot more time and put a lot more care into what we make.”
Mintah said the company used to scoop ice cream out of its factory location.
“But as we’ve gotten busier we’ve had to repurpose our factory to be as much of a factory as possible,” she said.
“So this is a great opportunity for us — we want to bring ice cream to the people. We are a manufacturer first and wholesale our product around the city, but we love the experience of people coming to see us directly, because the idea is, if you come to see us, regardless of what your dietary issues are, there will be a choice for you or the group of people that you come with. Everyone’s going to get to try something that’s amazing.”
A new flavour for summer is rhubarb sorbet, sourced locally through a partnership with Berry’s Asparagus. The whisky-caramel-pecan flavour uses whisky from a distillery near Guelph.
Mintah hopes to create more collaboration, a core focus of the business, by being out in the public, talking to others.
“Every time we come up with a flavour, we’re trying to share what others do well,” she said.
AllFour's pop-up location will be open Tuesday to Sunday, from noon until 9 p.m., but will extend hours if necessary to coincide with community events and festivals.
The company will feature eight flavours at any given time in its pop-up location. A single scoop will cost $4.50.
AllFour has also recently acquired soft serve machine/cart for catering.
“When it's not out at an event, it’s going to live at the pop-up shop as well for soft-serve, which we also produce in the factory,” Mintah said.
With the retail industry going through a major shift, pop-up shops have been shown to create excitement in urban cores and reintroduce areas to shoppers and businesses, according to a city press release.
Cory Bluhm, executive director of economic development at the City of Kitchener, said staff have been inspired by the work of Renew Newcastle in Newcastle, Australia, as well as programs like LaunchIt! Downtown Incubator and Pop Up Shop in Winnipeg, MB.
“We’re excited to undertake this pilot so that we can explore what might be possible in this space long-term while helping our local entrepreneurs test downtown Kitchener in a fairly low-risk way,” he said.
To find a full listing of the pop-up programming, visit downtownkitchener.ca/Project220.
