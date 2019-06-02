Kitchener City Hall to host pop-up flavour

It's being used for two festivals and two art markets before being activated from June 21 to Sept. 6 by FourAll Ice Cream.

The business is currently located in the back of the old Bonnie Stuart Shoes building on Whitney Place and has only three full-time ice cream makers.

Owner Ajoa Mintah said the business is small by design.

“There’s probably more efficient ways to make ice cream. We don’t,” she said. “We make it small batch so we can take a lot more time and put a lot more care into what we make.”

Mintah said the company used to scoop ice cream out of its factory location.

“But as we’ve gotten busier we’ve had to repurpose our factory to be as much of a factory as possible,” she said.

“So this is a great opportunity for us — we want to bring ice cream to the people. We are a manufacturer first and wholesale our product around the city, but we love the experience of people coming to see us directly, because the idea is, if you come to see us, regardless of what your dietary issues are, there will be a choice for you or the group of people that you come with. Everyone’s going to get to try something that’s amazing.”

A new flavour for summer is rhubarb sorbet, sourced locally through a partnership with Berry’s Asparagus. The whisky-caramel-pecan flavour uses whisky from a distillery near Guelph.

Mintah hopes to create more collaboration, a core focus of the business, by being out in the public, talking to others.

“Every time we come up with a flavour, we’re trying to share what others do well,” she said.

AllFour's pop-up location will be open Tuesday to Sunday, from noon until 9 p.m., but will extend hours if necessary to coincide with community events and festivals.

The company will feature eight flavours at any given time in its pop-up location. A single scoop will cost $4.50.

AllFour has also recently acquired soft serve machine/cart for catering.

“When it's not out at an event, it’s going to live at the pop-up shop as well for soft-serve, which we also produce in the factory,” Mintah said.

With the retail industry going through a major shift, pop-up shops have been shown to create excitement in urban cores and reintroduce areas to shoppers and businesses, according to a city press release.

Cory Bluhm, executive director of economic development at the City of Kitchener, said staff have been inspired by the work of Renew Newcastle in Newcastle, Australia, as well as programs like LaunchIt! Downtown Incubator and Pop Up Shop in Winnipeg, MB.

“We’re excited to undertake this pilot so that we can explore what might be possible in this space long-term while helping our local entrepreneurs test downtown Kitchener in a fairly low-risk way,” he said.

To find a full listing of the pop-up programming, visit downtownkitchener.ca/Project220.