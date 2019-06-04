Ban plastic straws, students urge Wilmot council

Wilmot council is considering a potential ban on plastic straws after an impassioned speech from Grade 4 students.
There wasn’t a parking spot available at Castle Kilbride on Monday June 3, as students and parents packed the council chambers.
With plastic straws being gradually phased out by businesses and being banned in various cities, students in Wilmot are looking for similar action in the township.
Students from New Dundee Public School played sustainability advocates for a day, speaking at Wilmot council.
The students also provided a detailed report on why they believe plastic straws aren't good for the environment, and what they think should happen.
In their report, the students said that “plastic straws aren’t good for the environment even though they seem very useful.”
Plastic straws are killing wildlife and taking a long time to decompose as well, the students wrote in the report, which was provided to council.
“When we get rid of plastic straws, we will need a safe alternative,” the students say in the report.
They suggested paper, bamboo, glass, and metal straws as alternatives.
While delivering a confident, well-rehearsed speech to a packed house at the council chambers, the students pointed out that there can and should be exceptions to banning straws for people who need them.
“When we ban straws, we must not ban them for people that need them, like the people with differences who may need straws. If there aren’t bendable-like plastic straws, it might be a struggle with disabled people too. If disabled people can’t move to adjust their drink, not everyone is going to help.”
The students' full report can be accessed in this week's council agenda package.
Inspired by the students’ advocacy, Ward 1 Coun. Angie Hallman introduced a notion of motion to ban single-use straws by Jan. 1, 2020. She mentioned that they can be replaced by biodegradable or compostable plastic options.
The motion will be created by township and brought back to council on June 24.
WIlmot Mayor Les Armstrong, following the delegation, told the kids that he’s sure someone’s going to come up with a flexible plastic straw that fits needs for special circumstances,
He also told the students that if there isn’t a solution, they’d be able to design one.
“Fantastic, it’s good to see the kids engaged," Armstrong said to the Independent following council. "It’s a subject that's in the news, I don’t personally see a problem doing that, because there are alternatives.
“I think it's a good thing the way the kids come out, I encourage that all the time."
