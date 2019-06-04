Ban plastic straws, students urge Wilmot council

“When we ban straws, we must not ban them for people that need them, like the people with differences who may need straws. If there aren’t bendable-like plastic straws, it might be a struggle with disabled people too. If disabled people can’t move to adjust their drink, not everyone is going to help.”

The students' full report can be accessed in this week's council agenda package.

And they did awesomely well! Thank you Scott for inspiring them. — Megan Hall (@dundeemegs) June 3, 2019

Inspired by the students’ advocacy, Ward 1 Coun. Angie Hallman introduced a notion of motion to ban single-use straws by Jan. 1, 2020. She mentioned that they can be replaced by biodegradable or compostable plastic options.

The motion will be created by township and brought back to council on June 24.

WIlmot Mayor Les Armstrong, following the delegation, told the kids that he’s sure someone’s going to come up with a flexible plastic straw that fits needs for special circumstances,

He also told the students that if there isn’t a solution, they’d be able to design one.

“Fantastic, it’s good to see the kids engaged," Armstrong said to the Independent following council. "It’s a subject that's in the news, I don’t personally see a problem doing that, because there are alternatives.

“I think it's a good thing the way the kids come out, I encourage that all the time."