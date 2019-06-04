Man’s death on Highway 85 under SIU investigation

WATERLOO — The province's Special Investigations Unit is investigating after a man died Tuesday in a fall onto Highway 85 in Waterloo.
Waterloo Regional Police said officers responded to the Northfield Drive bridge spanning the highway shortly before noon for reports that a man in distress was sitting on the bridge.
Shortly after police arrived, "the male fell from the bridge," a police news release said. The Special Investigations Unit — which looks into circumstances involving police and civilians that result in serious injury, death or allegations of sexual assault — has been called in.
An SIU release said officers began speaking with the 40-year-old man before he fell from the overpass onto the highway. He was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday in Hamilton.
Northbound lanes of Highway 85 and eastbound lanes on Northfield Drive were closed for several hours as police investigated. Police tape and barricades blocked the sidewalk on that side of the bridge. Affected lanes on the highway reopened at about 4 p.m.
Anyone with information is asked to call the SIU at 1-800-787-8529.
