Money meant for gold mine spent at Dollarama and Subway, Kitchener fraud trial hears

KITCHENER — Det. Adam Stover followed the money, investigating a Waterloo man accused of defrauding investors out of $2.5 million.

The money trail should have led him to Magma Gold, the mining venture that investors hoped would make them richer.

Instead, it allegedly led him to a Dollarama store, a Subway sandwich and a used Mercedes-Benz.

"There was no sign whatsoever of any money going to Magma Gold," Stover testified Tuesday in the fraud trial of Constantinos Mathios, 54.