I-70 congestion causing some to take fewer skiing trips

FRISCO, Colo. — A study indicates some skiers and snowboarders are taking fewer trips because of congestion on Colorado's Interstate 70.

The Summit Daily News reported Tuesday that the I-70 Coalition's study found that 67% of people surveyed reported taking fewer skiing trips because of the interstate traffic.

The coalition represents municipalities and businesses along the interstate corridor.

Surveyors interviewed 461 people at park and ride lots in Golden. An online panel survey also was conducted.