Waterloo Region restaurants battling cancer with club sandwiches

KITCHENER — Colleagues of a beloved Kitchener chef diagnosed with stage 4 brain cancer are rallying local restaurants for a fundraiser that celebrates his favourite kind of sandwich — what else, the club.

"Alex is obsessed with club sandwiches," notes Trella White, co-owner of Kitchener's Gilt Restaurant, where Alex Janke served as chef for five years and earned the affectionate nickname "Chalex."

"He always wants to design a new one for the menu, and will ALWAYS eat a 'mistake' club during lunch.

"He will take clubs home and sneak them even when he was trying to diet. We have always joked at Gilt about how much he loves them and how Chalex loves to club – so it just seems fitting!"